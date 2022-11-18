Jake Hornsby is going to want his last pass of the season back for a long, long time.
On second-and-long, with under three minutes to go, Hornsby dropped back to pass and had a man streaking over the middle. His ball fluttered in the air just one second too long, and a B.B. Comer defender picked it off.
That interception essentially ended Reeltown’s season, as the Rebels fell in the third round of the playoffs 28-22.
“They left it all on the line against an extremely good football team tonight,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “There is not enough you can say about this group. They are hurting right now. We all are. But they played a heck of a game.”
As for the rest of the game, Reeltown’s opening script against the Tigers could not have gone better.
The Rebels put together a 12 play drive, culminating in a one-yard Arthur Woods touchdown to go ahead against Comer 6-0 in the opening minutes. On the drive, Reeltown earned four first downs and converted on a fourth-and-short to take a well-earned lead.
On defense, Reeltown’s unit did its job and prevented a Comer touchdown pass on fourth down.
At the end of the first quarter, Reeltown was in control.
As the game went on however, the run game for Comer started to pick up.
To open the second, Comer’s quarterback Devin Harvey scampered into the end zone, capping his score off with a two-point conversion of his own.
Comer followed that score up with another, this time by way of its bruising running back Kamore Harris.
Just like that, Reeltown found itself down 14-6. But the Rebels did not flinch.
Even with little experience this season playing from behind, Reeltown kept to its guns and put the ball in the gut of Woods again.
Finding a crease, Woods turned on the jets and left the stadium behind him as he scored from 70-yards out, tying the game at 14 before half.
Out of the stoppage, Comer kept to its run game and fed Harris for his second score.
Next, came an unbelievable drive by Reeltown that saw the Rebels make it all the way to the one-yard line of Comer. On fourth-and-short, the Rebels tried to run up the gut but were stopped, turning the ball over.
Two plays later, the Rebels got the ball back by way of a safety. Getting stopped at the one is not ideal for any team or coach, but turning it into points and another shot with the ball was just fine for the Reeltown sideline.
The Rebels capitalized on their fortune, with Buck Thompson jumping a pileup on the goal line for his first score of the night. Once down 20-14, the Rebels flipped the script and the score, taking the lead 22-20. Somehow the Rebels had turned its turnover into eight points.
Again, Comer had an answer as Harvey picked up his second rushing touchdown of the night. With just a hair over three minutes left, Reeltown got the ball back. It was all up to the Reeltown offense.
On first down, Woods rushed for two yards. On second, Hornsby’s pass was picked. Comer was able to run down the clock behind a few clutch runs by Harvey and Harris to seal the game and end Reeltown’s stellar season.
On the year, Reeltown finished 10-2, losing only one game in 2A competition. The Rebels outscored their opponents 450-131 during its season, earning an undefeated record at home and in their region.
“I cannot say enough about our guys,” Johnson said. “I am extremely proud of them and the way they represented Reeltown. The type of brand of football they played, this group is a bunch of throwbacks.”