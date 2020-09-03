The Rebels are licking their wounds from Friday’s loss to St. James and looking to get things rolling again in the right direction this week when they take on Childerburg.
Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said the team was humbled and needs to get back to the basics of what it does best to get back in the winner’s column.
“We got outplayed against St. James, so hats off to them,” Johnson said. “We hurt ourselves on offense with turnovers and penalties; we also need to get our swagger back on defense.”
The Rebel offense moved the ball last week but couldn’t stay out of its own way in and near the red zone. This week the team wants to get back to Reeltown football and do what it has done best under Johnson and that’s run the football and play sound defense.
“We have to do our jobs,” Johnson said. “We had guys trying to do too much instead of their jobs and it cost us. If we want to have a chance to get where we were last year we have to cut down on mental errors.”
The Rebels are sitting just fine as far as talent and effort, but the Rebels are still trying to get consist production at the skill position players.
“We had a sloppy week of practice leading up to that game,” Johnson said. “The old saying of ‘you play how you practice’ was true for us. The good news is that it’s not an effort problem. Our guys are quick and flying around; we just aren’t getting to the right spots or lined up right before the snap and it has allowed big plays from the other teams.”
Although the Rebels probably didn’t expect to lose to St. James, Johnson’s confidence in his players and assistant coaches is still alive and kicking and he expects a big week of practice leading up to the game.
“Our preparation during the week needs to get better,” Johnson said. “Our staff is great and very detail oriented. What we’ve been doing hasn’t been working in some areas; in others some things we do well. It just wasn’t our night; so just tweaking some things like personnel might be an option. Either way our assistant coaches know what they are doing and are a great group of guys, so we will get it figured out.”
The Rebel defense will need to step up and force turnovers and bail out their offense with some short-field situations. Childersburg is coming off a loss to B.B. Comer, 30-6, which was in similar fashion to the Rebels loss to St. James; self-inflicted mistakes and penalties cost the Tigers big.
“They’ve got some big guys up front to worry about,” Johnson said. “What stood out on film the most was the team’s speed. They have some guys that can flat out fly, so I was impressed with that. Of course we want to beat them because any win is good but we want to improve on us. Our focus is getting better on us this week. Our technique has to get better our we’re in trouble.”
Reeltown has a 2-0 all-time advantage on the Tigers and is looking to improve that record and get a much needed and wanted region win.