Everyone is good in the offseason. How hard is it to be good when the only person you’re up against is yourself? And most teams look good even going against other teams in OTAs and 7-on-7s, but how much can you really answer when you’re not truly playing football?
Those are the questions Reeltown hopes to answer Thursday night when it finally puts the pads back on and hosts Bullock County in the season opener.
“We’re ready to see where we’re at for sure,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “We’re tired of hitting on each other. We’re ready to see where we line up.”
Expectations are running high for the Rebels after being voted No. 9 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll in Class 2A. But if Rebel fans think they can walk all over Bullock County, they should think again. The Hornets have typically been thought of as a pushover, but they made great strides under first-year head coach Willie Spears in 2018 and they’re back for more this year.
A year ago, Reeltown dominated Bullock County to the tune of 35-8, but Johnson isn’t expecting a walk in the park.
“They’ve always been athletic but they’ve been very athletic with few numbers,” Johnson said. “Now, they’re still athletic, their numbers are up and they’re very well coached. This isn’t a Bullock County team from 10 years ago. This is a good football team.”
Running the triple option should pose some problems for Reeltown, which plays hard and physical from whistle to whistle. But Johnson’s focus is on making sure the Rebel defense stays extremely disciplined.
Bullock County has a ton of athletes and that starts with its quarterback. Johnson said the Hornets also have strong guys at fullback, wingback and receiver.
“And they use a tight end,” Johnson said. “A tight end changes the whole game when you have to deal with the option because that adds another key play in the option game. Now they have inside veer, outside veer and midline along with everything else that they do off it.
“This is the first game, so your emotion is high and your adrenaline is pumping. The majority of their plays, they have three options to it. That adrenaline can make you play undisciplined option football. You get too aggressive and you don’t read your keys.”
If anyone has the offense that could match Bullock County’s firepower, though, it would be Reeltown. The Rebels have the arsenal of Cameron Faison and Eric Shaw plus new starters Johnny Brown, Scooter Brooks and Iverson Hooks. But Johnson said it all comes down to what’s in front of them.
“It starts up front,” Johnson said. “We’ve got the weapons on the perimeter and in the backfield to do what we need to do, but we tick based off how good our front is going to do. I feel confident in our front five but they’ve gotta have a good game.”
Caleb Gantt, LJ Hill, Dee Griffin, Nelson Whaley and Labrian Ponds are projected to start on the line.
Reeltown also could see the return of Tre Tre Hughley, who had his first practice Monday after coming back from a nasty knee injury he suffered at the beginning of last season. Johnson said Hughley will dress for Thursday’s game.
“It was his first practice back (Monday) and you would’ve thought he was a kid in a candy store,” Johnson said. “He’s not the same Tre Tre right now, but golly, it was nice just to see him get some pads on from a mental standpoint.”