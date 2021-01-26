Following a season that was cut short, Reeltown Rebels softball was faced with a 3-5 record but did have some momentum form.
Head coach Kelli Hilyer says the excitement and anticipation of the new season is always high. The focus for Reeltown is to build upon what they’ve been doing and put the 2020 season behind them.
The Rebels participated in one tournament and a few regular-season games in 2020 but the Brewbaker Tech softball tournament found the program pick up a bronze bracket championship.
The 2021 campaign has a lot of promise. Outside of Taniya Haynes who graduated with a batting average and on base percentage of .550, the Rebels’ roster is talented and loaded.
“We have all of our pitchers and catchers returning along with a solid group of utility players,” Hilyer said. “These young ladies will put it all out there on the line for the team and wherever the team needs them to be. This group has a team first mentality and that is always hard to beat.”
The AHSAA has produced their new guidelines for 2021 and the health of student-athletes. Hilyer believes the ladies of Reeltown softball deserve the opportunity to play.
The 2021 season will be tough regardless of who does what on the field. The Rebels will look to have a plan for any situation and adapt to anything that comes their way on and off the field.
When Hilyer was quarantined earlier in the throwing period, the team made an impact early on. The program called Hilyer, not just to check on her but looking more to step up and do more in order to improve for the season.
“Each season is different but this group has a fire under them from not being able to have a complete season last year,” Hilyer said. “They know not to take any day for granted, so this mentality will just be a catalyst for this season.”
Throughout the throwing period, coaches have been able to witness who will step up and help everyone on the squad. That help eventually turns into team chemistry and fun. Even the pitchers and catchers build their bonds throughout the throwing period.
“The throwing period is especially important for pitchers and catchers. During this time, our pitchers and catchers will work together to not only perfect their craft but to work on their mental game and bond,” Hilyer said. “Pitchers and catchers have a special bond and the throwing period helps build that.”
Southern Union signee Bentley Baker is one of the top athletes looking to take the field in 2021, but there are a few more looking to head into the collegiate level of play after high school.
Hilyer says that a successful season doesn’t just depend on the team but the coaches.
“Having a successful season not only depends on the team but the coaches that are put in place to lead that team,” Hilyer said. “And we have some very good coaches in place.”