Reeltown High added three more athletes on their list to continue their academic and athletic careers Friday afternoon.
LJ Hill and Tyvon Waver both signed to play at Birmingham Prep while Logan Lee chose to continue his playing career at Huntingdon College.
Hill played football and basketball and signed to continue playing football while Waver, who also plays football and basketball, signed to play football.
Lee is a multi-sport athlete and also signed to continue his football career.
“It’s a big deal for them it’s not so much about me,” Athletic Director and head football coach Matt Johnson said. “These young men have another opportunity to continue their career. We had a female athlete sign a scholarship in the first semester and we’re not done. I feel like we’ll have one more athlete here in a couple of weeks that will have an opportunity to sign. To have multiple athletes sign and sign letter of intent to continue their career in athletes but also use that opportunity to get their education. Coming from a small school to have three or four athletes do that, it’s really special.”