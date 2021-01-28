Basketball is all about the momentum a program has on the floor and when the game was on the line Demetria Brown splashed a three for the lead in the 36-33 win.
It allowed Reeltown to capture their third straight win and more importantly, build momentum towards their area tournament which begins in February.
“I like the way the team’s improved since the first part of the season, everyone is dealing with having to quarantine sometimes and not knowing what players you’ve got and I think, looking across at all the teams, the athletes are handling it well,” Reeltown head coach James Solomon said. “We’ve been able to put some really good practices together here at the end. We’ve been able to get some continuity and this is the time of year you want to be playing the best.”
The Reeltown Rebels girls basketball program, their momentum wasn’t quite enough to face Wadley throughout the event but the final quarter provided enough excitement for the fans in attendance. The Rebels spent most of the game trailing Wadley but when the opportunity came, Reeltown looked to cash in and made sure it was no doubt.
However, it all began in the first quarter. The Rebels couldn’t find a score for a while until free throws put the program on the board. Down 6-1, Reeltown picked up some small momentum. Eventually, the program knocked on the door in the first quarter by buzzers’ end.
Their season was pretty much washed out due to quarantines and stoppages in their season but the Reeltown Rebels girls basketball program looked to get another win Thursday night on their senior night against Wadley.
Reeltown trailed 6-0 after the first few minutes where Yonna O’neal hit a free throw that gave the Rebels their first points of the night. Despite Wadley’s attempts to put the game away, the Rebels exited the first quarter down 13-7.
It could be linked back to their time where they weren’t on the court due to quarantine procedures but Solomon says that the program was better conditioned than he expected them to be.
“We did go 30 days without having a game and we were able to get in five practices, it was just bad timing because we took the week of Christmas off anyway,” Solomon recalled. “Then you turn around and you’re quarantined. It set us back some but I’ll tell you this, we came back physically in better shape as far as conditioning was concerned. I thought it would’ve hurt us more. We’re all having to deal with it.”
Just one score for the Bulldogs came in the second quarter of play at the line. Unfortunately, the Rebels couldn’t find a way to score more than just four points themselves before halftime.
As the third quarter got underway, Reeltown was facing a 14-11 gap but still plenty of time to make something happen during senior night.
Wadley scored nine points in the quarter while the Rebels, a meager eight. Reeltown’s Makenzie Hornsby started the fourth off at the free-throw line. Draining both shots closed the 23-19 game down to 23-21.
That’s where the Rebels continued to knock on the door against the Bulldogs. Wadley managed to keep the lead at just a possession but the Rebels continued to keep knocking.
With 3:30 remaining in the fourth, Reeltown looked poised to grab the lead, unfortunately, a mishandled ball down by their goal led to the possession changing hands once more.
A pass from Hornsby to Dasia Keith came up good later in the quarter. Reeltown had finally tied the game up. But they were still in need of solid possessions to grab the lead.
That possession came.
Brown lined up a good shot from beyond the arc, the fans on the Reeltown side stopped cheering for the time the ball was in the air. Soon, it just splashed the back of the net for a huge three-pointer that gave the Rebels their first lead of the night.
With the lead, the Rebels never looked back as Wadley’s on floor numbers diminished due to fouls. At the end of the game, it was Reeltown carrying out the 36-33 win against a three-person Wadley program at the final buzzer.
With Beulah winning the area and Reeltown in second, a crucial match is ahead on Feb. 8.
“Dadeville will come to us on February 8th,” Solomon said. “We’ll play at five and the winner will go on to play Beulah. All the coaches talked about it and all three teams are playing about even right now. So, I look forward to a very competitive tournament.”