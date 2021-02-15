The Reeltown girls basketball team’s season has come to an early end after being forced to forfeit their sub-regional game against Montgomery Academy due to COVID-19.
The Rebels had already had a difficult season, missing a month due to quarantines already. Still, they managed to break into the 32-team sub-regional, but the new COVID-19 tracing was the final nail in the coffin.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID tracing, we will not be able to compete tonight,” coach Will Solomon said via text. “Montgomery Academy wins by forfeit and moves on to the next round. I am very proud of what our team accomplished this year and how well they progressed from game one.”
Reeltown made it to their third-straight area championship game last week as two-time defending area champions but lost to Beulah.