A boat from Reeltown High School bested over 160 other boats to win on Lake Martin last weekend.
The team, which consisted of senior Colt Adcock and sophomore Brody Ledbetter, won the tournament, which was held Jan. 30 on the lake. The tournament featured teams from high schools from across the state of Alabama and was sanctioned by the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association.
The pair won with five catches each for a total weight of 13.33 pounds, topping West Morgan’s boat who finished second with a weight of 12.59 pounds.
The win provided Adcock and Ledbetter with some prizes for their catches. Adcock, with a 5.65 pound largemouth bass, won Big Fish of the tournament, which earned him $500 in scholarship money, while the two won $1,000 in scholarship money each.
Clint Burgess, advisor to the Reeltown Bass Club, said the win wasn’t about luck, but about the two understanding Lake Martin.
“Adcock and Ledbetter are locals to Lake Martin and serious fishermen,” Burgess said. “They spend hours on and off the lake, learning and honing their skills. So when tournament day comes, they aren’t depending on luck to get them on stage and on top of the leaderboard.”
Burgess said that Ledbetter has said that his team hardly takes time to eat, much less anything else during fishing tournaments.
“These anglers put in work, and the results are well deserved,” Burgess said.
The Jan. 30 event was the third time that the two had fished this season on Lake Martin. On Oct. 31, the two beat 95 other teams with a 12.72 pound bag, while they finished sixth out of 84 boats on Dec. 18 with a 9.68 pound bag.