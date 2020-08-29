Following an afternoon of scattered thunderstorms, Reeltown took the field as it played host to the St. James Trojans in Week 1. However, it was the Trojan offense that poured down on Reeltown, as St. James (1-1) defeated Reeltown (1-1), 31-20.
Reeltown (1-1) opened the scoring in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on its second possession with 4:35 remaining in the quarter. It was an aerial attack, as quarterback Gabe Bryant connected with a wide-open Logan Lee for a 77-yard score. It was Bryant’s first pass attempt of the game. The Rebels failed on a two-point conversion and found themselves up 6-0 early.
The second quarter belonged to the Trojans, who scored two touchdowns and forced two turnovers. Freshman quarterback K.J. Jackson and sophomore receiver Ethan Beard erased the goose egg on the scoreboard for St. James when Jackson’s 42-yard pass was caught by Beard for the touchdown. An extra point later and St. James held a 7-6 lead.
On the ensuing possession by Reeltown, the Rebels were moving the ball into Trojan territory before a couple of holding penalties pushed Reeltown back. A second down and long play for the Rebels was intercepted by Adam Garnett of St. James, ending the drive. On the second offensive play following the interception, the Trojans found the end zone on Jackson’s 45-yard pass to senior Zac Russell.
Reeltown looked to answer and began to move the ball on the back of running back Scooter Brooks and found itself inside enemy territory once again. At the St. James 37-yard line, a muffed hand off resulted in a fumble St. James recovered, giving the ball back to the Trojans. However, the Rebel defense stood its ground and prevented St. James from scoring before the half. The Trojans took a 14-6 lead into the locker room.
St. James received the ball to begin the second half and sent its offense back to work. A nine-play, 40-yard drive set up kicker Holt Harrison for a 32-yard field goal with 8:23 left in the third quarter. Harrison knocked it through the uprights and made it a two-possession game, at 17-6. Reeltown could not find the same offensive success it had in the first quarter, being held to 51 yards of offense in the third quarter.
For St. James, the offense found a rhythm, using running back Cosner Harrison to set up the play-action for Jackson.
“We were able to establish (the run) in the first half,” St. James head coach Jimmy Perry said, “which opened all our play-action stuff.”
Harrison carried the ball over 30 times for the Trojans, amounting over 150 rushing yards. This opened up more opportunities for Jackson to target his receivers.
“Cosner ran the ball like a man all night (Friday night),” Jackson said. “He opened the passing game up, I don’t think they were expecting us to come out throwing like we did. That really just opened it all up for us.”
The Trojans continued to dominate the offensive side of the ball, scoring a touchdown on their next two possessions. One came on a third-and-19, courtesy a pass from Jackson to Beard for the second time on the night, this time for 73 yards. Harrison got in on the scoring action with a rushing touchdown from eight yards out. The sophomore running back’s score put the Trojans up 31-6 with 8:31 remaining, essentially sealing the first win of the season.
Reeltown showed fight in the fourth quarter, despite the deficit. Dakarian Hughley scored the Rebels first touchdown since the first quarter when he scored with 4:26 remaining. The loyal Rebel fans who stayed until the end were rewarded with some late fireworks, as senior Johnny Brown broke free for a rushing touchdown as time expired.
The Rebels will open up region play next week when they host Childersburg High School in Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium.