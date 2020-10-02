Reeltown fell to 2-2 in region play and an even 3-3 record on the season following a 42-14 loss to Trinity on Friday night.
The game got off to a rough start for the Rebels when they found themselves down 8-0 after giving up a safety on a bad snap to the punter. The Wildcats (5-1, 4-0) followed up the safety with a quick touchdown on a halfback pass that caught the Rebels off guard.
Following a missed extra point by the Wildcats, the Rebels found themselves with the ball again and quickly scored with a 48-yard touchdown run right up the middle with running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley to put the Rebels on the scoreboard at 8-7.
After the Hughley touchdown, it was all Wildcats, getting it done on the air and the ground while playing smashmouth defense up until the final minute when Reeltown reached the end zone for its only other score of the game on a touchdown from Ty Wavers with 17 seconds left.
The turning point in the game happened when cornerback Marqevius Smith intercepted the ball from Trinity’s John-David Bonner, giving the Rebels the ball at their own 2-yard line, down 19-7. The first snap for the Rebels was called a holding in the end zone which cost the Rebels two points, stealing all the momentum the Reeltown sideline had just gained.
“We will have to take a look at the film,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “They are a really good football team and we knew that coming in, but we made a lot of mistakes that made it easier for them.”
Although the Rebels had the big run from Hughley, the running backs were unable to find holes in the middle or get to the outside edge and make a big play. The Wildcat defense was stout and sniffing out anything the Rebel offense was attempting to do.
“We need to improve in every area,” Johnson said. “We have to start paying more attention to detail, practice better and watch the film. Right now we are inconsistent; we practice inconsistent so we play inconsistent. It goes hand in hand.”
Rebel quarterback Gabe Bryant threw the ball twice as much as he had throughout the year, going 9 of 18 for 69 yards and an interception. Scooter Brooks was spotted briefly in the game but was limited with a knee injury still nagging him, giving most of the load in the rushing game to Hughley.
“There’s no miracle drug to fix this,” Johnson said. “We just have to keep working. We had some protection up front from our line. I feel they did a good job, but we need more consistency from our backs when it comes to blocking.”
The Rebels have been known to shake off losses, so fans could see a much more consistent, disciplined football team next week when Reeltown travels to Beulah.