Reeltown T&F at state
Reeltown’s Arthur Woods, left, and Connor Spain, right, pose with their medals from the 60 meter hurdles at the AHSAA state indoor track and field competition. Feb. 04, 2023.

During Friday’s indoor track and field state championship finals, Reeltown’s track team fielded multiple podium placements including two second place overalls by Arthur Woods.

Reeltown relay T&F team at state
Reeltown’s 4x200 relay team poses with their second place medals from the AHSAA state indoor track and field competition. Feb. 04, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

