During Friday’s indoor track and field state championship finals, Reeltown’s track team fielded multiple podium placements including two second place overalls by Arthur Woods.
Much of what made Reeltown’s football team so powerful this year was the same reason Reeltown did so well in track and field: the kids are downright fast.
In Woods’ second place 60 meter hurdle meet, he ran a 9.05 split which was a mere .01 seconds behind the first place finisher. A little over one second behind him, placing fifth, was another Rebel in JJ Kendrick.
In the 60 meter dash Woods placed second, coming .03 seconds shy of a first place finish. Only .07 seconds behind Woods was Spain in third place.
Competing in long jump, Woods finished third overall. In 11th was Omor Ponds.
As a whole squad, the team put together a second place finish in the 4x200 relay. The relay team came just .22 seconds behind the first place team from Montgomery Academy. The relayers consisted of Woods, Spain, Kendrick and Ponds.
On the girls side of things, Reeltown’s Sandrea Coleman placed eighth overall in the long jump and ninth in the shot put.
“Competing at state was fun,” Woods said. “The team also did great.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Friday was Spain’s first and final time competing in the indoor track state championship. While Spain mostly focuses on the outdoor track competitions, his time at indoors was more than well spent.
“I was so excited to make state and place for it being my first time,” Spain said. “My track career is going well, if I may say so. I still have outdoor and I am hoping to place in state again.”
While Spain probably considers himself a football player above all else, being able to compete in track and show off the speed he possesses is actually what pushes him to not only do well on the track, but also in football and basketball.
“The things I like about track is just that it’s something I’ve started to really enjoy and it’s a time I can show my athleticism,” Spain said. “It’s also giving me the courage to really train to play sports in college.”
As for Woods, he still has a full year to improve and potentially bring some more first place hardwear back.
“I am proud of myself for placing second in my events, but I think I can improve the way I come out of the starting blocks so I can get a little bit more of a lead,” Woods said.
Spain and Woods both said that bonding with their teammates, especially on the bus rides home, are what they will remember fondly outside of just running and jumping.
For Spain, seeing how his teammates and himself have grown and improved was special in his final months as a Rebel.
“I would say the best memories I’ve made is probably getting to run with my friends and teammates and the bus rides to the meets and just getting closer and seeing all the work everyone puts in to be the best they can be,” Spain said.