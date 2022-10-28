Running two plays in the first half normally is not a recipe for success.
However it was for Reeltown against Zion Chapel on Friday as the Rebels ended their season with a 40-8 win.
“It was a crazy game,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “They lined up in big, heavy formations and kept moving the sticks. They held the ball and would try to run the clock.”
The recipe for Zion Chapel against the Rebels was to keep the ball out of Reeltown’s hands.
While that recipe worked in terms of keeping Reeltown’s offense off the field, the Rebels used their suffocating defense and special teams to generate points anyway.
The Rebels forced three turnovers on the night, highlighted by a pick-six by Arthur Woods who took his pick 76-yards for a score.
On Zion Chapel’s next drive that resulted in a punt, Woods returned the ball for another score.
Pinned at the seven-yard-line, setting up for their first offensive play with six minutes to go in the second quarter, Woods took a handoff 93-yards for his third touchdown of the game.
“He is on fire,” Johnson said of Woods. “He is playing really good ball on all three sides. That speaks volumes for the kid. You think he has a big week one week, and he comes back and has a bigger week the next week.”
While only running two plays, the Rebels found themselves up 20-0 at half. In the first half alone, Woods outscored his opponents and only touched the ball on offense once.
In a weird game, Johnson said his team faced a solid test in preparation for the Rebels’ postseason game next week.
“They definitely tested us,” Johnson said. “They had an extremely big front. They were huge up front. They had a good game plan. I was proud of the way the guys continued to fight. It was just a strange game. The flow was off. We came out flat in some areas to start with. But I am proud of the guys because it was a win and they played four quarters and fought to the end.”
Ending the season on a win means Reeltown has won its last eight games, following its opening week loss to Tallassee. Since the loss, Johnson has said the team’s buy-in to the coaching staff and preparation has helped Reeltown turn a corner.
“The kids have really bought in,” Johnson said. “They are willing to do whatever it takes. They are willing to do whatever needs to be done to get the job done. Our season could have gone two different ways following the loss, but it went the right way for us. The kids have embraced it and understood what we need to do. We have improved each and every week.”
Next week, the No. 1 seeded Rebels face off against Thorsby at home.
“If we have a good week of practice next week, I think next week will be a pretty good matchup,” Johnson said.