A strong performance by the Reeltown running game and special teams paved the way for the Rebels’ fourth win of 2020.
In a game that was moved to Thursday due to threats from incoming Hurricane Delta, Beulah had its homecoming spoiled by the Reeltown Rebels, who routed the Bobcats, 47-13.
The Rebels downed the opening kickoff at the Beulah 5-yard line and quickly forced a three-and-out. It appeared quarterback Gabe Bryant and the Reeltown offense were going to get the ball around midfield for its first offensive possession.
Reeltown junior Marcus Haynes, who was back to receive the punt, didn’t give them a chance. He returned the punt 44 yards to the end zone, putting the Rebels up 6-0 early.
“This is the first year that we’re this late in the season that we don’t have one non-offensive touchdown,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. “We got two tonight, so that was huge.”
Beulah’s offense, without skipping a beat, went back on the field like the previous drive had not occurred. The Bobcats put together a 65-yard drive that lasted 3:04 that looked like a highlight reel by quarterback Kaleb Abney.
On second-and-twelve, Abney delivered a pass just over the defenders hands that only full back Owen Kelley could catch. The pass play went for 19 yards and sprung the Bobcats into Rebel territory for the first time. A few Jacori Tarver rushes later, and the Bobcats were faced with a third-and-three from the Reeltown 24-yard line.
Abney took the snap and cruised the entire 24 yards untouched to the end zone on a read option to the left for the score. A blocked point after touchdown by Reeltown tied the game, 6-6.
It was the last time Beulah saw the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, as the Reeltown defense blanked the Bobcats for the next 36 minutes.
“We did improve a lot defensively,” Johnson said. “At the linebacker position we played much better tonight; secondary, up front, too.”
The Rebels also added their first defensive touchdown of the season in the first quarter. Tyvon Waver picked up the loose football after a Beulah fumble and ran it back 30 yards for the scoop-and-score touchdown to put Reeltown up 19-6.
Offensively, it was all about the running game for Reeltown. The Rebels attacked the Bobcats on the ground, amassing four rushing touchdowns and over 225 rushing yards. Junior running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley was responsible for two of them.
Despite only a few carries, Hughley finished the night with 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns that extended the Rebels lead to 26-6 by the end of the first quarter. Hughley did not get the start at running back, as Johnson explained the emphasis with Hughley tonight was improving on blocking.
“It was ‘Hey look, if you want to run the football, you have to block,” Johnson said. “We put (Hughley) in on a jet sweep and he had an unbelievable block that sprung in for a touchdown. He got the message and he got the football.”
Most of the second quarter was stagnant, as both teams exchanged the ball multiple times without any scores. That changed quickly when Reeltown added another touchdown as time expired in the half.
Bryant led a six-play, 80-yard drive with less than two minutes to go in the half for the Rebels. Most of the drive was through the air, as Bryant threw for 60 yards during the drive. It was capped off by his 15-yard pass to Johnny Brown as the buzzer sounded at Bobcat Stadium. The Rebels took a comfortable 33-6 lead into halftime.
Reeltown came out of the half continuing to pound the ball on the ground. Brown put to rest any hopes of a Beulah comeback with his 38-yard rushing touchdown on the opening possession of the half. The lead was then extended to 47-6 in the fourth quarter on a rushing touchdown by Zy Collins, the fourth rushing touchdown of the night by Reeltown.
The Rebels are now back to their winning ways in their dominating win over Beulah. It’s the largest margin of victory this season for Reeltown, which is back over .500.
“We practiced very physically,” Johnson said. “That was our whole mentality — we’re going to get back to the basics. Instead of scheming and trying to do all of this stuff, let’s impose our will on some people.”