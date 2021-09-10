Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Reeltown football faced a Class 3A juggernaut Friday night, and unfortunately that juggernaut proved pretty unstoppable.
Montgomery Catholic defeated the Rebels 45-6 in Montgomery, pushing Reeltown’s record to 1-3 on the season.
“We played good in some areas and in other areas we really put ourselves in a bind,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. “If you don’t play extremely well in all three phases of the game against a team like that, then your chances of having a good outcome are slim to none.”
While on paper the Knights were a near-impossible team to conquer for the Rebels, Johnson said they still entered the game with a plan the coaching staff had faith in.
Unfortunately, Reeltown shot itself in the foot early. Two first-quarter snaps sailed over its punters’ head for safeties, and another fumbled punt resulted in a touchdown for Montgomery Catholic.
“We spotted them 11 points. First two drives our defense actually held them, they had to punt,” Johnson said.
Two more touchdowns followed and Montgomery Catholic led 25-0 after the first quarter.
By halftime, the score was 45-0.
“I feel like the biggest thing is, we kind of got shell shocked,” Johnson said. “We got caught up in the hype of who they were, and I think that’s a lack of maturity for where we are. So we’ve definitely gotta improve on that.”
That’s not to say there weren’t positive takeaways to be had, even in the lopsided loss.
Johnson was pleased with the play of his receiver corps, which gave quarterback Gabe Bryant chances to move the ball against a stout defense.
“Our receiver play offensively was consistent, we were running good routes, getting open and getting guys downfield,” Johnson said. “Arthur Woods, Marcus Haynes, Xavier Thomas, felt like they had a good game early. We just missed throws, broke down protection a couple times.”
Reeltown’s own defensive unit came up with a few early stops and its younger players shut out Montgomery Catholic in the second half, holding the line to make the final margin 45-6.
“I felt like we played pretty good ball in the secondary defensively,” Johnson said. “Also felt like, coming out in the second half, our guys didn’t quit.”
Reeltown will look to get back on a winning track next Friday against Goshen.