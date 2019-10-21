Although Central Coosa won the right to host the Class 2A Area 8 volleyball tournament Tuesday, there is no time to take anyone lightly. The Cougars will start off with Thorsby, which it swept in the regular season but went to four sets in both matches, then it’ll have the winner of Reeltown versus Fayetteville, both of which split with Coosa in the season.
“If someone’s the underdog, they’re going to come out on top sometimes because you don’t respect them like you should,” Coosa coach Chris Elliott said. “We can’t (overlook) anyone because all four teams are very equal. We were fortunate to come out on top with them, so it’s going to be a very interesting day.”
Coosa (12-6, 5-1) finished second last year and is looking to get back on top and the Rebels, who have shown improvement all season, are hunting down their first area title in their program’s three-year history.
But Reeltown (13-16, 4-2) definitely has a tougher battle as it went toe-to-toe with Fayetteville during the regular season.
“This last time when they beat us, they went to their left-side attacker a lot,” Hilyer said. “We’re definitely going to be more prepared for that. They do serve well, so serve receive will be a focus and setting up our offense to attack.
“I think we got a little complacent and didn’t attack the ball as much as we have been doing, so I’ve been talking to the girls about not being afraid to fail. If you go and attack the ball and it hits the net, that’s OK; they just need to go at it again.”
Hilyer said the Rebels have added some wrinkles to their offense as well, and she’s hoping that’ll throw Fayetteville off its game. Taniya Haynes, Laney Futral, Eryn Wells and even Bentley Baker have all been strong hitters for the Rebels and their blocks have gotten better and better throughout the season as well.
Reeltown also has some secret weapons of its own at the service line, such as Cameron Tubbs, and the Rebels are thinking the experience of playing a lot of larger classification teams has gotten them ready to take on this area tournament.
For Central Coosa, its biggest focus prior to Tuesday has been on getting back to playing up to its potential. Elliott said the Cougars have looked flat the past two weeks and they need to work on communication if they’re going to come out on top.
With a setter like Kera Dunham, who seems to be able to get to every ball, Coosa should have a chance to set up its offense on every point but it needs to work toward that.
In the Class 2A Area 9 tournament, Horseshoe Bend will host Tuesday and unlike the Cougars and Rebels, who know they can’t overlook anyone, that’s something the Generals will have to be wary of as they rolled through the area during the regular season.
HBS will play LaFayette first then take on the winner of Woodland versus Ranburne in the championship. Horseshoe Bend (26-5, 6-0) swept all three in straight sets each time during the regular season and only one set went to extra points. Every other opponent was held to 23 points or less in every set.
“That’s one thing we’ve worked on is being complacent because we get that way,” General coach Julie Turner said. “That hurts us more than anything is one of our weaknesses is we get complacent.”
The good thing is playing opponents who may not be as stout as the Generals allows HBS to work on some things it’s going to need assuming it makes it to regionals.
“All year long, (the biggest thing) has been serve receive,” Turner said. “Even when we’re playing a team we know we’ll do well against, like (Wednesday against Coosa), that’s when they got ahead of us was on serve receive. I’m hoping the area tournament will help us work against different serving besides our own serving. It’ll get us ready for regionals because it’s going to be tough.”
Dadeville will play in its area tournament Monday. The Tigers will face off against B.B. Comer in the Class 3A Area 6 tournament, which is being hosted by Beulah. It’s only a three-team region so a win will for the Tigers will also guarantee a spot at regionals. Dadeville (4-12, 2-2) split with Comer and Beulah during the regular season.
