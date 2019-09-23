When two undefeated area teams go against each other, it’s going to be a good one. And Central Coosa and Reeltown were both in for a dogfight in a Class 2A Area 8 volleyball match Thursday night.
The Rebels had three straight set points in the opener, but each one was staved off by the Cougars. They tied it up 24-24 then eventually 25-25 before a pair of unforced errors gave Reeltown the win. That set the tone early, as the Rebels got better and better as the night went on and the Cougars seemed to wane out.
Reeltown won the next two sets to earn the sweep and stay undefeated in area play.
“I think (winning the first set) was pretty important,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said, “just for our girls to see that no matter what the score is as long as you fight back and keep doing the things you’re supposed to be doing, you’ll end up on top.”
And while the first-set victory seemed to propel the Rebels, it took the wind right out of the Cougars’ sails.
“Offense never got on track (Thursday night) and defensively we never really got a hold of it,” Coosa coach Chris Elliott said. “We just came in here and held our heads a little too high. We got smacked in the mouth early and never recovered from it. Reeltown came to win and they’re a pretty good team. I think we took them a little too lightly and you can’t do that. It showed; we made error after error after error.”
Unforced errors were the name of the game for the Cougars, but the biggest issue they had was on serve receive. Reeltown finished with 14 aces and the Cougars had an additional nine immediate errors on serve receive and countless others where they just couldn’t get their offense set up.
“That is our big issue,” Elliott said. “We’re not real good at it, and it showed. We just have to keep working and hitting it had at them until we figure out what’s going to work.”
After eking out the win in the first set, Reeltown dominated the second set, 25-12. It looked like Set 3 would be another close one. The Rebels led just 22-20 in the late points before Laney Futral went off, earning back-to-back block kills and tipping the ball over for the match point.
In the areas where Central Coosa’s offense struggled, Reeltown’s seemed to flourish. The Rebels had five different players record at least one kill. Futral led the way with six, Taniya Haynes contributed three and Bentley Baker had a pair.
The Rebels also did a great job on the net, putting up blocks and throwing off many potential kills from the Cougars.
“Having those hitters and blockers is real nice,” Hilyer said. “You end up having so many kills and blocks which helps to have momentum swing our way. Volleyball is a big game of momentum swings, so I always tell them to stay up and keep their heads up because it can come back our way if we ever get behind.”
As impressive as the Rebel offense was, its defense was also on point. Several times, it looked like Cougars were going to put on the ground only for a Reeltown defender to dig it back up. Coosa finished with just nine kills, but Katie Windsor did have six of those.
“She looked better,” Elliott said. “We didn’t have that many kills, but she had the majority of them. Our offense just never got set up. Kera (Dunham) was running all over the court trying to get sets up because our passes were everywhere. They were just everywhere, so we didn’t have a real good night offensively or defensively.”