There’s an air of excitement around Reeltown football entering 2021.
Head coach Matt Johnson is entering his fifth season with the Rebels, meaning every player on the team’s roster will have spent their entire high school careers in his program.
And with a wealth of key contributors returning, particularly on offense, Reeltown could be in line for a tremendous bounce-back season after following a state runner-up finish in 2019 with a 5-5 record in 2020.
“The expectations have been set on how we approach and embrace the weight room, how we approach and embrace the summer and when we go out the door,” Johnson said. “That’s not a battle that we’re fighting anymore. The younger guys have seen that over the past couple years and it’s really paid off for us.”
One of the biggest advantages Johnson has in 2021 as compared to other years is a returning starter at quarterback.
In his previous four seasons at Reeltown the signal caller has never had that luxury, but senior Gabe Bryant is back to sling the ball and guide the offense for the Rebels this year. It should allow for better chemistry and coordination on that side of the ball, Johnson noted.
“It is a very, very good thing going into the summer, and into the offseason and the spring, offensively being able to build on things that you did the year before,” Johnson said. “Not be a clean-slate, ground-zero type year. I don’t mean ground zero, but you’re building on something. And Gabe’s a good player. He’s got a live arm. He can spin the football.”
Weapons surround Bryant to help him move the rock. Senior wide receiver Marcus Haynes is back, a 6-foot-1 197-pound specimen who’s a threat to score either as a deep threat or running after the catch, the latter he showcased in Reeltown’s spring game by taking a seven-yard slant route more than 40 yards for a touchdown.
His blocking is a key component in Reeltown’s outside running game as well, Johnson said.
Two highly capable runners will rotate alongside Bryant in the backfield, with seniors Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley and SeDarico “Scooter” Brooks each vying for carries. Hughley was named first-team All-Outlook for his contributions to the Rebels last year.
Returning up front are junior Logan Dillard and seniors Dee Griffin and Matthew Knox. Dillard and Griffin have legitimate collegiate potential.
“We’re returning a lot of guys, especially offensively,” Johnson said. “Dee Griffin, we call him the alpha. He’s the leader of this team.”
That’s not to say all positions are resolved for Reeltown entering the summer.
Johnson said the team is still trying to determine who the two linemen starting alongside Dillard, Griffin and Knox will be.
Senior Jayvius Chapman, back off an injury that kept him out of spring practice, junior Steven Burns, senior A.J. Ellis, senior Brady Hurley and sophomore Jacob Hornsby are all in the running.
“The best five linemen may not make the best offensive line,” Johnson said. “It’s gotta be a unit, a team that can communicate very well together. That can gel together. It’s about finding that combination, and we know who three of the five of them are. We’ve just gotta find the other two spots.”
Fullback and tight end are also up for grabs this offseason on offense for Reeltown. Haynes could slide in to play tight end if needed, but otherwise freshman Baylor Clayton may see time.
Joseph Green is an eighth grader who Johnson said could see the field at fullback along with junior Omorion Ponds.
Green will also fight for snaps at outside linebacker, the position where Johnson said Reeltown is having its biggest competition this offseason. The Rebels lost multiple seniors at the spot and are looking for players to take the reins on the outside.
A second starter at cornerback is needed as well, with junior Zy Collins, sophomore Arthur Woods and sophomore Xavier Thomas all in the hunt.
“We’ve got a really good group coming back. Not a lot of depth,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to continue to find some depth. We did that a little bit in the spring, but we’ve still gotta have some guys step up. That was my message after the spring game, is we’ve got some older guys who've been in this program and it’s their time.”
A 22-member freshman class could help fill in where upperclassmen can’t step up, Johnson added.
Johnson’s goal for this section of summer is to get his team in shape and stronger physically. Reeltown will start introducing its offensive and defensive concepts to players soon.
“We’ve been doing a little bit of sport specific stuff but mainly hitting the strength and conditioning, just the fundamental things right now,” Johnson said. “We’ll get into some more specific, detail-oriented football stuff next week.”
Kickoff for Week 1 against rival Tallassee rests just two months and three days away.