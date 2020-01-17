After five straight losses, a victory was just what the doctor ordered for Reeltown’s boys basketball team. And the Rebels delivered as Eric Shaw dropped in 41 points en route to a 71-61 victory over Beulah on Wednesday night.
Shaw has been struggling with some nagging injuries after returning from football season and has played in just four games this season but Wednesday was his best performance by far. In addition to his 41 points, Shaw capped off a double-double with 13 rebounds and he grabbed three steals and smacked two blocks.
“Eric plays a big factor and a lot of other guys are starting to gain confidence,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “It felt good to get a win. We’ve been losing but I’ve been seeing some kind of chemistry coming together and learning each other on the court. It took longer for us to develop than what I wanted and we were behind the eight ball already from football, but I think we’re piecing it together.”
Logan Hunt also earned a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards. The Rebels (3-7) totaled 44 rebounds with Tre Tre Hughley and Marcus Haynes picking up five each off the glass.
Reeltown’s girls team completed the sweep by keeping its winning ways alive with a 44-34 defeat of the Bobcats. Reeltown (6-4) has not given up more than 34 points to an opponent during its current four-game win streak.
Taniya Haynes, Kenzie Hornsby and Makayla Langston all reached double figures Wednesday night. Haynes led the pack with 18 points while Hornsby and Langston dropped in 10 apiece.
Langston finished off a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Haynes and Hornsby also did a nice job dishing it out as they finished with seven and four assists, respectively. Hornsby and Eryn Wells each had a pair of steals.
Reeltown will be back in action tonight for a Class 2A Area 8 game against Fayetteville.