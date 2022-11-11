It was 36-0 at halftime.
From the very first drive against G.W. Long in the second round of the playoffs, Reeltown had control.
By the end of the night, it was the Reeltown Rebels that defeated the Long Rebels 55-0 to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“I was proud of our defense tonight,” head coach Matt Johnson said. “They have been playing consistently all year long.”
Connor Spain kicked things off in Reeltown’s explosive first half, taking an end-around for six to get the Rebels on the board.
On Reeltown’s next drive, the blue and white were forced to punt. The snap went way over Demetrius Brown’s head and he had to fall on it just shy of his own end zone.
With Long in great position to tie things up or take the lead, the Rebels tried a fade in the corner of the end zone. Xavier Thomas had his own plans for that play apparently, as he planted himself in front of his receiver and snagged the ball out of the air for one of Reeltown’s four first half interceptions.
“They were a passing team that is something we have not seen all year long,” Johnson said. “But our strength has been in our secondary. With the way our football I.Q. is there, we can mix up coverages and do some things. I am really proud of the guys. They had really good ball skills tonight.”
Reeltown went on to score behind a Buck Thompson rush and two-point conversion.
Jake Hornsby came down with the team’s second pick, setting up a Hagan Lewis diving score the very next play.
Takeo Potts got in on the scoring action on the ensuing drive, followed by a Hornsby two-point pass and the Rebels were up 30-0.
There was still plenty of gas in the tank as Tae Martin grabbed the third pick of the half, with Thomas scoring on the other end.
As time winded down in the first half, Long’s quarterback took a scramble up the near side and cut between a host of Reeltown defenders to set his team up around the 10-yard line.
Due to penalties on both sides, Long had four separate opportunities to punch one in and get a score right before halftime. Instead, Thompson got in on the interception action and came down with one of his own.
“Our secondary really communicated well,” Johnson said. “Offensively, we were able to maintain drives and keep them off the field, too.”
In the first half, Long had more yards on that one quarterback rush than they did total before it.
Thompson and Spain each scored again in the third, with Larry Butler snagging the team’s fifth and final interception.
Eighth grade running back Traylen Roberts capped off the night for Reeltown with the team’s final score, from its sixth different player.
“We have really created depth at the running back position and we have been able to rotate some guys in and that showed tonight,” Johnson said.
By the end of the night, Reeltown amassed 515 total yards, with 429 on the ground. Hornsby finished his night a perfect 4-4 for 86 yards and two touchdown passes. Woods led the team in rushing with 120 total yards.
Defensively, the Rebels held the visiting Rebels to just 100 total yards in the school’s fourth shutout this year. In the playoffs, Reeltown is outscoring opponents 104-6.
Next up for Reeltown is a date on the road with B.B. Comer in the third round.