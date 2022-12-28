Sometimes a break away from the game is well needed, and that is exactly what Reeltown head coach Jonathan Gardner gave his team over the holidays.
To start the first half of the year, Reeltown is 2-6. The Rebels opened up with a loss on the road at Beulah to start the season, before ending its November to December run with a road loss to Talladega County Central last Wednesday.
Against Buelah, Reeltown came out on fire, shooting excellently in the first half. It was the team’s first game, and only on a few days of practice due to the Rebels’ late playoff run in football, but the team looked solid.
Demetrius Brown hit three straight threes in the first quarter and the Rebels were rolling. However, in the second half, that freshness faded. The Reeltown legs slowed down and things turned in the way of Beulah. The same was true last Wednesday against TCC.
“In the fourth quarter we finally started knocking some shots down,” Gardner said of his game against Talladega. “We almost pulled it off in the end, but we just ran out of time.”
Time, it seems, has been a huge factor for Reeltown’s basketball team and its conditioning this season. While Reeltown football made its way to the third week of the postseason, so did most of Reeltown’s basketball team.
Quarterback Jake Hornsby was commanding the Reeltown football team in the playoffs, but now is in charge of cleaning up the glass for the Reeltown basketball team. Gardner does coach both football and basketball, and that gives him an edge in terms of relationships with his team, however his team is still in the midst of making the adjustment from football shape to basketball shape.
“It helps me because they know each other and they know me. They are already constantly talking and communicating,” Gardner said. “It hurts though because we have got to get out of that football shape. We are constantly running back and forth on the basketball court but on the football field you get a break after each play.”
Gardner immediately pointed to conditioning when he was pinpointing what needs to change once his team gets back to practice. Football does provide a level of fitness for a basketball season, but the two wildly different natures of the game need a constant level of different condition.
“We need better conditioning,” Gardner said. “We need to improve on what we do.”
That identity that Gardner wants to establish is simply just getting the team running its plays efficiently, and slowing the game down on both sides.
At home against Coosa, things got out of hand quick for the Rebels as Coosa’s size and speed was able to charge up and down the court with ease. Once Reeltown can eliminate a game full of runs like that, the shots will fall and the overall structure of Reeltown hoops will begin to build itself back up.
“We need to just run our offensive sets and slow faster teams down,” Gardner said. “Take teams out of their comfort zone. We can apply more pressure then and cause more turnovers and get easy points.”
In the team’s wins, Gardner said his team has done exactly what he said they needed to do. However, in the losses, things start to go awry.
“A majority of our losses are just conditioning,” Gardner said. “In a lot of parts of the game, we were just tired on defense, giving up easy passes. We just aren't in shape.”
A guy who is kind of in between both the football world and basketball is Finn Henderson.
Henderson was not available for the football season due to injury, but was out on the hardwood for Reeltown’s first game. His lack of football conditioning in some ways may have helped him, as he is Reeltown’s main scorer through the first part of the season.
Henderson did have to sit out a few games due to injury during the basketball season as well, and Gardner said his team “struggled with scoring” in his absence.
“When we have him healthy and everyone else chipping in, we will be alright,” Gardner said.
Hornsby is a player that has had to step up when Henderson is unavailable, with Gardner saying that he is the “defensive leader of the team.”
In that Coosa game, Hornsby played most of the night and while Coosa was able to score in bunches, Hornsby fought the entire night, absolutely soaked in sweat at game’s end but still with a smile on his face knowing he was giving it all he had.
“He is making sure everyone is talking and communicating on the defensive side,” Gardner said.
Looking ahead, Gardner is excited to get his team back into area play after his team’s holiday break. After its first game back against Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School (L.A.M.P.), Reeltown has six straight area games all one after the other.
“We just have to play our ball,” Gardner said. “The first half of the season has prepared us for area play.”
Reeltown will return to practice on Wednesday, preparing to get on the right side of the season on the road at L.A.M.P. on Jan. 3.