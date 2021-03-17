A couple of weeks into March, the Reeltown Rebels have come back alive.
The season was bleak before picking up their first win of the season; the Rebels were looking at an 0-4 hole before February came to a close. Coach Trey Chambers agrees with his program came out slow.
“We did not have an ideal start to the season as we dealt with the same issues that every other program has faced - which is injuries, COVID-19, weather etc.,” Chambers said. “We faced quality opponents early to see where we were and those opponents showed us exactly where we were and what we needed to do to improve. So, I think that process of hitting so much adversity early on and finally getting healthy and having everyone available to play, helped us to progress game by game and that's ultimately all you can ask for as coaches.”
It started with a win. The first win of the season for the Rebels wasn’t a glamorous blowout victory but a nail-biter finish to Jefferson Davis that saw them win 8-7. Two days later, it was another loss to finish February but the calendar flipped and Reeltown has won four straight games.
Leadership has blossomed in the program.
“Our two seniors Will Brooks and Logan Lee have brought leadership to our team and kept us together,” Chambers said. “Having players like Gabe Bryant and Zeb Carelton playing solid defensively and offensively helps our team as well.”
Lee has been on a tear offensively for the Rebels. If it came to the plate, it was probably going to fly off Lee’s bat. It’s even more impressive considering he missed a few games due to basketball obligations.
“Having him has impacted the team tremendously,” Chambers said. “He's been swinging the bat well and continues to have quality at-bats game in and game out. Which is all we ask for from our hitters. He's not only made an impact offensively but defensively as well he's been a staple for us as well. Our guys are confident in him and so are our coaches.”
The early adversity the Rebels faced may have put a stretch on the pitching staff early in the season. Looking at the stats from the outside, it may appear that the pitching has been lagging behind. To Chambers, thats not the case.
“I think pitching has done well thus far; as I said earlier we hit adversity early but have been able to continue to pitch decent enough to put us in positions to be successful,” Chambers said. “Sometimes the scoreboard doesn't tell the entire story of a ball game.”
It’s been a tough road so far but there is an emerging pitcher on the squad in Will Brooks. He’s struck out 17 players but his walk totals have begun to creep up too. The pitching coaches are working on efficiency with all of their pitchers, especially with their solid option out of the pen.
The Rebels did have some fielding issues early in the season, committing 30 as a team. But the team has consistently been getting outs, outweighing the cons. It was all about finding the defensive rhythm in 2021.
“That's a good bit of errors, and most of those came early on, but it's always interesting to see how your team handles that,” Chambers said. “We have the ability to play solid defense. To me there is a defensive rhythm and there is an offensive rhythm, so finding that rhythm is just as important as anything else you do. I think the errors come from all the little things we didn't get right early on but are starting to make improvements and do as we continue to play.”
There have been a few players struggling early this year, from quarantines to the ongoing pandemic to just field rust and missing reps. There is a lot more to do for the season and no one is above falling into a slump.
A win streak magnifies some of the struggling players but Chambers says that they just remind those players that it’s a hard game to play.
“I think just remind them that this is indeed a hard game to play and play at a high level so being mentally tough is key,” Chambers said. “We, as coaches, try to get them to buy into the team aspect of the game where one might struggle or have some not so good games in a row but how we are doing as a team is the main thing the players should worry about. We remind the players that if we can focus on completing our goals and playing together as a team, the results and statistics will take care of itself.”