There’s a lot for the Reeltown Rebels baseball team to work on when weather affects the programs’ schedule.
Much like how COVID-19 has forced many teams to change their schedules and the way they face other programs throughout the other sports seasons, none is affected more by weather than baseball and softball.
Reeltown didn’t have to wait for their season to start. Their first three games of the season haven’t yielded a win yet for the program but the Rebels have had to adjust practices because of the weather.
Just like last week’s snow flurry attack, or when it rains any other time, the Rebels take those rain days to reiterate strategy.
“We also watch film on our swings, our defensive and pitching mechanics etc.,” Reeltown coach Trey Chambers said. “Unfortunately we don’t have an indoor facility and we would like to get to that point in the near future but for now, we have to prepare mentally and continue to lift on days like that.”
If there’s a situation where the athletes have to go virtual, it’s not too much of an issue. Chambers says the athletes have to go to school like normal and then meet at the field for practice. It’s as close to normal as one has grown to expect over the past few months throughout the ongoing pandemic.
On the scheduling side, it’s about the same. If it weren’t for the pandemic forcing schedule changes, the weather is an added element that the Rebels have to plan for and expect.
“By now our kids, coaches, and parents understand that during our season we can only control what we can control,” Chambers said. “They know that adjustments are constantly having to be made for everything to play out. It’s just like the game itself. Making adjustments is vital. Everyone in our program is very anxious to play considering the loss of last year, so adjustments due to weather, games and the pandemic helps motivate them a little more and appreciate the times they do get to step on the field.”
Although just one game has been missed because of weather, the Rebels coaching staff knows that there’s a challenging aspect in rescheduling events. Most of the time, the changes won’t fit their scheduling.
That’s a challenging aspect to Chambers.
“Once a game is postponed it doesn’t always fit into your schedule to reschedule because of other games that are already scheduled,” Chambers admitted. “You end up losing games and not being able to make them up. Especially when those games are at home, it could definitely hurt the program financially.”
Even so, the Rebels continue to forge on with their work when weather adjusts their practices. Without an indoor facility that some of the other schools have found or benefit from, the Rebels just sit back and study the game. Chambers makes a point to study the game with his players when practice is washed out.
“From a film aspect and from a strategic aspect, you could learn more about your team this way and get into their minds a little bit on how they think about certain plays and certain situations,” Chambers said. “Cause let’s be honest, we have no idea what goes on in players’ heads sometimes. I would love to know, but days like that could help provide a little bit of insight on how they think about the game.”