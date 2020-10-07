The Rebels are eager to get back on the field and avenge their loss to Trinity by hopefully beating up on winless Beulah.
But coach Matt Johnson isn’t taking any team lightly and knows the Rebels will have to show up on Thursday night.
The Rebels (3-3, 2-2) didn’t quite look themselves Friday. With mental errors and lack of energy, Reeltown found itself playing catchup fairly quickly into the game at Trinity.
“We’ve been very inconsistent,” Johnson said. “We haven’t practiced well and it’s translated to the field. Right now we never know what we are going to get week to week and we’ve got to work on that.”
Reeltown is looking to avoid its second straight loss, which hasn’t happened for the Rebels since the first two games of the 2017 campaign, the Rebels finished 6-2 the rest of the way and made it to the playoffs in that season. Friday’s loss now puts the Rebels’ region record at 2-2, which is currently in a four-way tie for second place with Catholic and Trinity tied for the top spot at 4-0 in Class 3A Region 4 standings.
The Rebels are taking on a Beulah (0-6, 0-4) team that is currently winless and desperate for a win, and Johnson knows that.
“They’ve got good size up front and a good running back,” Johnson said. “Their record and scores don’t match the effort they showed on film. They are a better team than the record shows. Their quarterback is very athletic and fast; we will have to keep an eye on him.”
The Rebel defense will need to be much better than it was against Trinity because of Beulah’s big play ability. When Beulah played Trinity, Bobcat quarterback Kaleb Abney took off for a 73-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game for Beulah, followed by running back Sondriekus Cooper who took a handoff 31 yards while dragging and trucking defenders on his way on the next series.
The Rebels’ rushing attack was alive and well against Trinity too, but the passing attack wasn’t there as it usually is. Quarterback Gabe Bryant and wide receiver Marcus Haynes are usually always good for a 30-yard or more touchdown but couldn’t get on the same page Friday. Haynes played defense and looked tired throughout the second half, which is when the Rebels started to get desperate and throw it more.
Johnson will be working with his Rebels to get back to classic Reeltown football this week and hopefully fans will see a more driven football team on Thursday night.