Reeltown missed out on the playoffs last week when it lost its second straight game by one point. But despite not going to the dance for the first time since 2007, the Rebels are still putting their nose to the grindstone to finish out the regular season strong.
On Friday, the Rebels will be embracing the role as underdog — a role Reeltown football hasn’t been used to in a long time. Reeltown will finish the season at home this Friday versus a strong Holtville (7-2, 4-2) team that secured home field advantage in the playoff last week with its win over Sylacauga.
Holtville coach Jason Franklin is using this game to prepare his team for a playoff run and said this game will help his team get ready for its playoff game against UMS-Wright.
Although Franklin believes his team can pull out a win, he is not doubting the strength behind Reeltown’s program.
“They’re still a hard-nosed, physical football team,” Franklin said. “You can’t just look at them not making the playoffs. They are just three or four plays away from being that two seed. They are still very good and well coached and we know that.”
The Rebels (4-5, 3-4) have played well enough to win the games versus Dadeville and Pike County, but a couple plays here and there have cost the Rebels their shot at the playoffs. Reeltown is just two points away from being a real contender in the Class 3A playoffs in its first season in the classification.
The Rebels aren’t just going to lay down and let the Bulldogs notch another tally in the win column; the Rebels are going to take the fight to Holtville with its power-run game and hopefully open up the play action pass to consistently throw off the Holtville defense and force them to spread out and cover more field.
Reeltown’s run-heavy offense may not be as lethal as it was in past year but the Rebels still have a variety of weapons at their disposal. Scooter Brooks was the team’s top rusher for the first few weeks but has been limited due to an injury and back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley and Johnny Brown have picked up the slack in the meantime.
The Rebels have the athletes to compete with the Class 5A Bulldogs and have played well on both sides of the ball throughout the season. The thing that has escaped the Rebels is complimentary football for four quarters. In the wins the Rebels have had this season, the defense and offense made plays to boost each other’s morale and give each other breathing room. In the losses there have been stints where one side of the ball disappears for a series or two and is then playing catchup.
The Rebels have been much more sound on defense and have been flagged for less penalties with each passing game. If Reeltown want to send its seniors out in fashion, it’ll need to continue to be disciplined like it has in recent weeks.
— Caleb Turrentine contributed to this story.