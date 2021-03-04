A three-sport athlete has made a name for herself all over Horseshoe Bend High School and as the softball season gets underway, she’s doing the same once again.
The rising athlete is just a freshman and has done well to produce so much in her short tenure at the school but there’s a lot more to Reagan Taylor. From seeing the softball season last year come to a heartbreaking close, Taylor has been through it all.
On the softball field, Taylor didn’t get a chance to really show what she could do last year.
“We were excited to have a whole softball season,” Taylor said. “And for it to get shut down like that was definitely unexpected and took a toll on everybody.”
Getting back on the field for the first time in softball was a unique experience. Taylor said it felt like forever since they played.
“I think me and everybody else were just happy we got to play again after it had gotten taken away from us,” Taylor recalled.
This is a young athlete who has been a key component to a rising volleyball program and really emerged as a star for the Generals basketball program. Horseshoe Bend reached the state tournament and fell earlier than expected, but in that time, Taylor recorded 397 points and 141 steals.
The turnaround time was short but Taylor’s already showed great field awareness at the start of the season. There was a game where Taylor scored on a RBI single from Brooke Milner to help win the game but there was far more involved in that single play that wouldn’t show in the scorebook.
Taylor led off the inning with a single. Not even two pitches later, she was on the move to second with a straight steal. A ground out provided her a good opportunity to get 45-feet closer to home.
That’s where Milner’s bat came into play for the walk-off single. In a play like that, Taylor was in game mode.
“When something like that happens, I know I’m the leadoff and everybody depends on me,” Taylor said. “I just know I gotta do it.”
Through five games this season, Taylor leads the Generals offensively at the plate with a solid .500 on base percentage to boot. She’s managed a .462 average for the Generals through the early part of the season.
All of this just a few weeks removed from a long basketball season that came on the heels of a long volleyball season. Even so, Taylor said the preparation to get from basketball to softball wasn’t that tough.
“We don’t have a long transition from basketball to softball, we don’t have a whole lot of time,” Taylor said. “But I guess it’s just – we don’t have to worry about being in shape. It’s just transitioning from the way you play the sport. We’re already in shape, you just have to go from one to the other.”
As the Generals softball program was getting ready for the season, many multi-sport athletes were tied up with the last dregs of basketball. But if there was an issue with chemistry, the Generals haven’t seen it yet and Taylor says it was just like last season.
“It just felt like we picked right back up from last season,” Taylor said. “Everybody was happy that we had everybody back. It wasn’t awkward or anything. It just felt like it was from last season and kept going.”