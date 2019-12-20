After narrowly losing to Woodland in Class 2A Area 9 girls basketball action earlier this season, Thursday’s game meant that much more for Horseshoe Bend. The Generals are in good shape this season and are hunting down the No. 1 seed in the area.
They took another step in the right direction by turning the tables on the Bobcats for a 49-45 victory on Thursday.
“We split with them now so that was a big one,” HBS coach Erica Meigs said. “But we’ve gotta get a couple more wins in the area too.”
In a game full of runs, Horseshoe Bend was helped along early by the work of eighth-grader Reagan Taylor. She finished just shy of a double-double but it wasn’t just an average double-double she was hunting down.
Taylor was on fire defensively in the first half when she grabbed eight steals. She added two more in the second half and finished with nine points on the night.
“She’s putting a lot more pressure up front on the guards and we’re able to press a lot better because she’s quick and able to take a pass away,” Meigs said. “She’s helped out a lot on defense and she’s also helped out a lot on offense too.”
With Taylor being just an eighth-grader and having already worked her way into a starting position, Meigs has high hopes for her future.
“I just expect her to improve a lot, especially on her shot and even on her defense,” Meigs said. “Sometimes when she goes for those passes, she can get a little lax on the half-court defense.”
Her early play was key for the Generals (9-4, 3-1), who built up a big lead in the first half. They led by as many as 13 and took a double-digit lead into the locker room. And they needed all of that as Woodland put the pressure on in the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats started fouling fairly early in the fourth quarter to try to slow the game down and Horseshoe Bend did exactly what Woodland wanted. The Generals went a mere 8 of 20 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes.
Plus, the Bobcats turned up the heat defensively and Horseshoe Bend seemed to get flustered. After committing only 13 turnovers in the first three quarters combined, the Generals had 10 in the final frame alone.
“I just told them they needed to make sure they protected the ball,” Meigs said.
Although it was a struggle, Horseshoe Bend did just enough to hold off the Bobcats in the final minute and secure the victory.
Once again, the Generals had a ton of players contribute offensively. Jahia Jennings led an offense that saw six different players score at least one points. Jennings finished with a team-high 18 points, including 15 in the second half, and Caly Carlisle also added nine points. Meigs said having the duo of Jennings and Carlisle as a threat in the middle has made the Generals become more two dimensional offensively.
“That’s awesome to see (so many scoring),” Meigs said. “If I could get them all to do it on the same night, that’d be even better. Caly has been sick so she’s getting back in the groove of things and Jahia has had a few problems so she’s getting back into it too. That’s helping tremendously.”