Reagan Taylor v Coosa
Reagan Taylor attacks the glass against a Coosa defender at Horseshoe Bend on Dec. 1, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

After taking a 7-0 lead to start the first quarter, there was no looking back for the Lady Generals as Horseshoe Bend wire-to-wired Central Coosa 67-48 on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Reagan Taylor leads Horseshoe Bend over Central Coosa

The Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals took down Central Coosa on Thursday behind 32 point outing by Reagan Taylor. 

