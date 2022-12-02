After taking a 7-0 lead to start the first quarter, there was no looking back for the Lady Generals as Horseshoe Bend wire-to-wired Central Coosa 67-48 on Thursday.
“They played hard tonight,” said Horseshoe Bend head coach Erica Meigs. “I am proud of them as always.”
Greenleigh Key got the scoring started for Horseshoe Bend with a free throw, followed by six straight points to force Coosa into a timeout.
Queen Ballard broke the scoring drought for the Lady Cougars with a layup, but then the Lady Generals cranked up the heat.
Up 7-2, the home team rattled off 11 points to Coosa’s six to close out the first quarter 18-8.
Coosa did a good job of getting points in the second quarter, closing the halftime gap to 31-21. Ballard added another six in the second quarter to lead her team with eight total at the break. She finished the game with 12 points, a team-high.
In the second half however, the outside shooting of the Lady Generals proved to be far too much to handle for the Lady Cougars, as Taylor dropped eight in the third period. In the first half alone, Taylor had already scored 12 to take her to 20 total points heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Taylor was all over the glass, cleaning up rebounds and scoring at will. She scored 10 from the field, and added two from the charity stripe to finish with her game-high 32.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
With her output on Thursday, Taylor is now well on her way to scoring over 1,500 points in her high school career.
McKay Kelly of Coosa added six of her own in the fourth quarter, scoring half of her team’s 12 total in the game’s final frame.
Key ended tied for Horseshoe Bend’s second leading scorer with 10 along with Jacey Johnson.
“Jacey finally got some good shots in there,” Meigs said. “She is a really good shooter. She needs to shoot the ball more.”
When all was said and done, Meigs was actually a bit disappointed in her team’s scoring output and percentage at the free throw line.
“We really did not shoot too well or hit from the free throw line,” Meigs said. “On a bad night we still put up points, so that was good. But we still have plenty to work on.”
On the defensive side, Meigs said her team installed a few new defenses for this game, and for the season, that helped stifle the Coosa offensive attack. Her team was constantly in attack mode on defense, trapping at the midcourt line and doubling every inbounds pass to create havoc and force turnovers.
“We are going to work on our defense and try to use that more going forward,” Meigs said.
Next up for both teams is a rematch at Central Coosa, on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.