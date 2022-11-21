Reagan Taylor 1,000 points

Reagan Taylor and head coach Erica Meigs pose with the award for Taylor for her 1,000th point scored for the Lady Generals.

 Submitted / The Outlook

A layup got her to 999. A free throw got her to 1,000.

Reagan Taylor free throw against Woodlawn

Reagan Taylor attempts a free throw to break 1,000 points.
Reagan Taylor 1,000 point ball
A close look at the ball Horseshoe Bend junior Reagan Taylor was awarded for scoring 1,000 points for the Lady Generals.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

