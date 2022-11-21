A layup got her to 999. A free throw got her to 1,000.
On Friday, Horseshoe Bend junior basketball player Reagan Taylor recorded her 1,000th point in a game against Woodlawn. The feat, not often accomplished by players regardless of gender, was a momentous one to Taylor and the entire Generals community.
“It feels pretty good to get there,” Taylor said about her accomplishment. “When I was in seventh grade, I told my dad I wanted to reach 1,000 points. To be able to do that by the first game of my junior season is really special to me.”
Taylor admitted she was a bit shocked to learn before the season that her point total sat at 997 before the game against Woodlawn. Taylor knew she was gunning to break a thousand, but had no idea when it would actually happen.
“I honestly thought I was somewhere in the 700 range or something,” Taylor. “I was not expecting to be just three points away at all.”
Taylor started off Horseshoe Bend’s night with a layup to hit 999. Now with the knowledge that she was just one point away, Taylor took the very next opportunity to attack the basket and went up for another. She was fouled and the ball did not go in, but the ensuing free throw did and Taylor had done it.
“I am super proud of Regan,” said head coach Erica Meigs. “She works extremely hard. One thousand points as a junior and in the first game of the season is a huge accomplishment.”
After the record-setting bucket, Taylor admitted she reveled in the moment for a second, looking around the gymnasium to see the crowd cheering for her.
“It felt good to have such a strong support system,” Taylor said. “To see how happy somebody can be for you, it was just really special. It is so special to have such supportive teammates and fans and coaches.”
Aside from 1,000 points, Taylor has surpassed 400 steals in her career as well.
Being an excellent athlete on the hardwood is not all Taylor is known for however, as she was named The Outlook’s Player of the Year in volleyball. She also plays softball and will be competing in track and field.
However, Taylor, who is never lacking in confidence, feels the best while on 94 feet of wood.
“I enjoy every sport, each is special in their own way,” Taylor said. “It does depend. But I do feel most confident in basketball.”
The next step for Taylor is to break 1,500 points. At this rate, she may eventually crack 2,000.
“Well, I want to reach 1,500 by the time I graduate,” Taylor said. “I also want to try and get 500 steals.”
With her 1,000th point recorded, it would not be far off to say that Taylor is on a short list of best basketball players in the area. The forever humble Taylor said she had not thought of that idea much, but does realize how important an accomplishment she achieved.
“I have worked so hard to reach this goal and I certainly did not expect to reach it so fast,” Taylor said. “I have put in a lot of work with basketball. It is just special to see that goal be accomplished. I have not thought much about what is next after our next game.”
Following a short hiatus for Thanksgiving Break, Taylor and the Lady Generals will take the court on Nov. 28 at Clay Central before returning home against Central Coosa on Dec. 1.