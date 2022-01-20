It took until 19 seconds remained for either Horseshoe Bend or Randolph County to take a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.
Brantlee Wortham drew a charge for the latter side with 1:16 left in a tie game, and her teammate Talee Sims knocked down a free throw to grant the Tigers a 38-37 lead.
Twenty seconds later Wortham drew a foul that loomed much larger — a block called against Horseshoe Bend star guard Reagan Taylor. It was her fifth. She had to exit the game.
Three more free throws across four attempts put a 41-38 win to rest for Randolph County at Horseshoe Bend High School Thursday, dropping the Generals’ area record to 1-5 and extending their losing streak to eight games.
“We’ve got to learn to control the game at our pace and be smarter with the ball instead of just standing out there, dribbling it around,” Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs said. “We’ve got to look for the open person, make good passes.”
Taylor led the team in scoring with 12 points.
The other player who is usually topping Horseshoe Bend’s scoring charts, guard Nadia Brooks, was limited after recently returning from COVID-19 isolation.
Another limiting factor in the loss for the Generals was a 3-for-12 shooting mark on free throws in the second half.
“In close ballgames, free throws are important,” Meigs said. “I’ve always preached that.”
Horseshoe Bend fell behind by eight points in the third quarter before surging back with a 10-0 run to set the stage for the above-mentioned final moments.
Taylor knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to trim the Tigers’ edge to 29-24, stole the ball on the ensuing defensive possession and pulled up off-the-dribble in transition to bury another triple.
Cara Johnson hit a mid range jumper to even the score at 29-29 at the close of the third quarter, then Brooks opened the fourth with a fallaway layup to close the offensive outburst and give her squad its first lead since the first half.
The Generals scored just seven points the rest of the way, however.
“For the most part, yes, [I was satisfied with the shot selection], but at the end, no,” Meigs said. “We were trying to force stuff that we knew wasn’t going to go. And I told them not to force anything, because up until a minute [remaining], we could have taken some better shots and it probably would have been a different outcome.”
One pair of young players that helped some in terms of shooting the rock were eighth grade point guard Lily Moss and sophomore guard Jacey Johnson.
Combined the duo hit six mid range J’s and collected 14 points.
“With those two, they’re young and they lack confidence. They can both shoot the ball,” Meigs said. “They both shoot the ball well and I wish they’d start shooting a little more. But also some of their teammates have got to pass it to them.”
Horseshoe Bend hits the road to take on Donoho Friday before wrapping up both area play and the regular season with Lanett and Ranburne Jan. 24 and 28, respectively.