Cataract surgery is going to have to wait. It is football season.
Ralph Lee is constantly squinting, tilting his head in different ways to get a good angle. He needs eye surgery so he can actually see clearly. But if he gets the surgery in August or September, he will have to miss high school football.
“So I told my doctors and myself it is just going to have to wait,” Lee said.
Anyone who has been around Reeltown High School in the past 50 years has seen Lee. Always sporting polo shirts and shorts and an old Reeltown baseball hat, he is probably around campus somewhere at any time. When football season starts, one would think he lives at the school.
This season, Lee has only missed one practice. He probably has a better attendance record than some of the players. He watches practice from his perch, up on the grandstand concourse by the press box at Nix-Webster-O’Neil Stadium.
His sand colored truck parked right beside one of the openings in the gates so he has easy access to watch his Rebels.
He brings his own chairs for him and his buddies to sit and watch. They basically are volunteer coaches, except the only players they coach are themselves.
“Punter has a good leg this year.”
“I could have blocked better than that.”
“Oh boy, that kid has some wheels on him. Watch him turn that corner.”
Diet Coke cans hit the concrete beneath their lawn chairs as Lee and his posse enjoy the sport they have been playing and watching for 50-plus years.
Lee is like a southern version of the Godfather. Everyone knows him and many call him PaPa. If someone sees him, they have to go and say hello, almost as if they are kissing the ring.
Before practices, he sometimes sits on the benches outside of the fieldhouse, playfully harassing players as they make their way to their lockers.
Many of the freshmen need to come to his house to eat, he says. Some need to come and cut his yard.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lee is not his former self though. His life has changed in a myriad of ways in the past few years.
His wife passed, a few months before their 50th wedding anniversary. He had double knee replacement, the scars still prominent on both sides of his tan legs.
Lee kept scorecards and stats on the sidelines for Reeltown starting in 1987, having recently just given it up due to his health.
“I didn't want to but I simply couldn't walk like I used to anymore,” Lee said.
His health may be challenging at times, but it has not been an excuse to keep him away from football.
Lee has been to 592 straight Reeltown football games. Dating back to the ‘80s, Lee has been a guaranteed fan at any and all Rebel games no matter the day.
Going back even further, Lee played football for Reeltown from 1960-64, playing mostly at center. So, it is possible to say that his streak of games far exceeds 600 already.
Regardless, as an attendant or a statistician, Lee wouldn’t miss a game for the world.
“Whether it was on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, I will be at the games,” Lee said. “I have not missed a game and I don't plan on missing one this year.”
Lee’s routine normally consists of going to a junior varsity game on Thursday, attending the varsity game on Friday, and listening to his friends at WACQ on the radio on Saturday morning to talk about the game.
Reeltown’s first game this season is at rival Tallassee. The schools have played 18 times, both standing at 9 wins. The series started in 1984, and Lee could tell you everything you ever needed to know about that rivalry. He has seen every one of its games.
His 600th game will be an away contest at Luverne; ironic that his milestone won't be achieved at home.
While there may not be a cake or celebration for Lee reaching his milestone this year, he doesn't mind. He does it to support the kids.
“I was born and raised here and I love it here,” Lee said. “Why would I ever leave and do something different?”
Reeltown travels to Tallasee on Thursday, August 18. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.