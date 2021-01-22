Central Coosa senior Quin Brooks announced his college plans through Facebook and Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Brooks, who has played basketball and football for Central, announced he’d be attending Goode Elite Prep for basketball. Brooks was offered by Goode Elite in a revealed tweet on Jan. 16.
“First I would like to thank the man above,” Brooks wrote. “Without him, none of this would be possible. I remember going to sleep and praying for opportunities like this. Second, I would also like to thank the strongest woman I know and that’s my mom for everything she does, without her I’d be lost. I would also like to thank my family. They push me to go harder every day and they are another reason I am where I am today. Lastly, but not least I would like to thank every coach that believed in me, every family member and friend that pushed me to go harder and kept my head on straight. Without all of my hard work and commitment I don’t believe any of this would be possible. With all of this being said, I Quin Brooks, am proudly committing to GOODE ELITE PREP.”
Head coach Richard Bell said that Brooks has been a valued student-athlete.
“Quin’s been a dedicated and valued student-athlete here at Coosa County and we as a school, coaching staff and administration are proud of his accomplishment in receiving a scholarship,” Bell said.