In one of the most highly contested Player of the Week polls this school year, Benjamin Russell’s Quez Thompson has been awarded Player of the Week for his game against Dadeville.
Thompson and Coosa’s Demarkus Sandlin were neck and neck, within 20 votes of one another for most of the week, before Thompson took a huge lead late on Wednesday and came out on top.
Thompson started off his 2022 campaign a bit quiet, as players like Corri Milliner and Chris Foster were leading the charge. But in his last two games prior to the Wildcats’ tournament in Hoover, Thompson got things cranked up.
The senior dropped 22 against Opelika in a loss, before scoring a team-high 16 in Benjamin Russell’s second victory over Dadeville.
He hit both his free throws, connected on two long balls and helped lead Benjamin Russell to a season sweep of the neighboring Tigers.
After a three day stand at the Hoover Big Orange Tournament, Benjamin Russell will begin its new year on the road at Childersburg on Jan. 3 before returning home to face Talladega on Jan. 5.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.