Quez Thompson rises above a Dadeville defender for a shot on Dec. 20, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

In one of the most highly contested Player of the Week polls this school year, Benjamin Russell’s Quez Thompson has been awarded Player of the Week for his game against Dadeville.

