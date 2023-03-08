It took Quez Thompson a few games to get going in his final season, but once he did, it all changed for the Wildcats.
After a handful of games went by in the season, Benjamin Russell traveled to Opelika in a game that ended in a loss.
While the Wildcats fell, Thompson rose above and scored a game-high 22 points, showcasing his signature athletic, dribble-drive ability and three-point prowess.
Thompson scored on his own for three straight possessions in the game’s final eight minutes. He even had a chance to win the game, with a late three not falling.
Even still, after the contest head coach Jeremy Freeman could tell things were about to change.
“He does what he has to do to keep us going,” Freeman said.
And get Benjamin Russell going he did, as his team lost only four games throughout the duration of the season.
Thompson’s big showcase at Opelika, and a team-high 16 points in the following game against Dadeville sent off a spark in the Benjamin Russell squad that propelled the team to a second-straight area tournament title and a playoff berth.
Last season, Thompson was a First Team All-Outlook selection, capping off his career as the Player of the Year this year.
As for what has changed over the years, Thompson said that there is still work to be done.
“I’ve improved in every aspect of the game over the years,” Thompson said. “I still have room to improve.”
In his final game as a Wildcat, Thompson led his team in scoring just one last time.
The guard dropped 25 points, connecting on five shots from deep.
Going out on an individual high could have been the highlight for his year, or even career. But it wasn’t. Thompson ended his career still hungry for more.
“I think I did good throughout the season, I just wish we could have gone further due to the expectations we gave ourselves,” Thompson said.
Any good point guard lives by the ‘we’ mentality, always able to find and help his teammates. In fact, that is what Thompson remembers most from his final season.
“My favorite memory was probably watching Malcolm (Simmons) on fast breaks dunk the ball or pregame in the locker room with Ty (Williams),” Thompson said.
Nothing he did was what he will remember most, but rather how others impacted him.
Thompson still has goals he has not reached. He played his heart out for his teammates and his school over the course of his career, but never won that elusive championship title.
Potentially playing in college may be next for Thompson, with a chance to reach that championship game at the next level. But as he always does, he will look to others for an assist in his journey to get there.
“I do have plans to play in college,” Thompson said. “But as of right now, I do not have any offers. But we are working on it.”