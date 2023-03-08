Quez Thompson POTY
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell senior Quez Thompson rises above defenders for a jump shot against Opelika on Dec. 15, 2022. Thompson finished the game with a game-high 22 points.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

It took Quez Thompson a few games to get going in his final season, but once he did, it all changed for the Wildcats.

Quez Thompson POTY 2
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell senior Quez Thompson readies a free throw against Opelika on Dec. 15, 2022.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you