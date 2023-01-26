The Lady Cougars are on a roll.
On Thursday, the Coosa girls won its second straight area game, defeating Fayetteville 60-32.
“We did something different tonight,” head coach Syreeta McKinney said. “I said in the summer that this team would be able to play with anyone if they believed that they could. You don’t want that to start happening here at the end. But better late than never.”
Freshman Queen Ballard was the star of the show for Thursday’s game, dropping 16 points and nabbing 30 rebounds. Her rebounding number is likely a school record. With Ballard only being a freshman, the sky's the limit for Coosa’s young star.
“She doesn’t even realize her ability yet because of her youth,” McKinney said.
In the first quarter alone, Ballard dropped 10 points. At the end of the first quarter, Ballard and her squad were up 17-3 on the visitors.
At halftime, Coosa led 36-18 with Ballard dropping her entire scoring total in the first half. She was simply just taller than anyone on the court, able to rip away rebounds from her subjects beneath her, and doing it all with her signature smile.
Things stayed the same for Coosa in the second half, which was led by junior Jerquesha Heard. Heard scored 15 for the night, putting up nine in the game’s final two frames.
By the fourth quarter, Coosa had managed a running clock. Fayetteville had beaten Coosa earlier in the year by a single point, but things were wildly different on Thursday. In the eyes of McKinney, her team now has confidence and a connection with one another. And it shows.
“Development is the difference,” McKinney said. “And buying into a system. Being disciplined and being coachable.”
With a two game winning streak, McKinney thinks her team is finally understanding the importance of playing through each and every game. Her team is shaking things up in the region, and that idea of being able to compete against anyone is permeating through every girl that wears blue and white.
“It is more than just coaching,” McKinney said. “With them, they are growing and I definitely know that this is a great team.”
With the win, Coosa is still at the bottom of its region. But they are starting to rattle those ahead of them. Even if nothing were to come of the late season peak, McKinney sees her team setting themselves up for plenty of future success.
“No matter what we do in the area, I think this is setting the tone for years to come,” McKinney said. “The goal is longevity. We are developing.”
In back to back games, Ballard and company have had season defining moments. On Tuesday, the girls won their first game of the season. By Thursday, the team looked unbeatable. Reeltown is up next on Tuesday. While McKinney said her and her team try not to think that far, it is hard not to think about stringing together a third win.
“I am proud of the girls. I am proud of how we have transitioned together,” McKinney said. “We are young, we will make mistakes. But our next test is now Reeltown.”