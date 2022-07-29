Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton and wide receiver Corri Milliner celebrate after connecting for their second touchdown against Central of Clay County Friday, Aug. 27.
Tickets for the Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club raffle are already up for sale, while season ticket packages for Wildcat home games begin sale on Monday.
Benjamin Russell’s Quarterback Club is hosting a raffle and steak dinner for two on Tuesday, August 2 at the Russell Marine Boating & Outdoors.
For a $100 donation, you can buy a drawdown ticket with the possibility of winning $5,000. All donations go to supporting the Benjamin Russell football program.
Attendees of the raffle are also eligible to join the Quarterback Club, which hosts weekly gatherings with BRHS football staff and guest speakers. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased through head coach Smitty Grider.
Season ticket packages for Wildcat varsity home football games will begin sale online on Monday, August 1. Tickets can be purchased at GoFan.com.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the BRHS gymnasium lobby August 3-4 and August 9-10 between 9 a.m. and noon.
