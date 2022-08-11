Friday night lights officially kick off Friday with Benjamin Russell hosting Madison Academy for a preseason game at 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
The Mustangs, from Madison, Alabama, are a formidable opponent and should give Benjamin Russell a much needed scout on how their team looks ahead of the regular season.
Madison Academy plays in 3A, Region 7, but has fluctuated between 4A and 5A in recent years. On Sunday, Madison Academy was ranked No. 10 in all of 3A by the ASHAA. The Mustangs also received 68 first place votes.
Size is just a number for the Mustangs, as the school has dominated opponents over the past decade, no matter the classification.
In the past two years, Madison Academy has only lost three games, two of which being in the playoffs. Since 2010, the Mustangs have won their Region nine times.
To end last season, No.1 ranked Madison Academy lost to Oneonta in the 4A State Semi-Final game 28-24.
The team is coached by Bob Godsey, who took over the program in 2019. In his first year, the Mustangs went 5-6, producing the school’s first losing season in the past 17 years.
The following season Godsey flipped the script and took his team to a 10-1 record. The only game the team lost was in the second round of the playoffs, to Northside.
The 2021 campaign for the Mustangs did not get off to a hot start, as the team was blown out by 6A Briarwood Christian 40-17.
From the loss, Madison Academy went on to win 12 straight, outscoring opponents 470 to 132 over the stretch.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Leading the Mustangs offense is senior quarterback Carson Creehan.
Creehan exploded last year, completing 67 percent of his passes for over 2,300 yards and 13 passing scores. While Creehan is more of a passer, he can also get it done on his feet when necessary, rushing for over 200 yards and a score on 28 attempts.
In the team’s final seven games, Creehan did not record an interception on 135 attempts.
Madison Academy favors plays with pre-snap action, trying to get safeties to bite on fake run plays to allow for Creehan to throw deep bombs. Many of the Mustangs’ plays that don’t feature a motion see Creehan either in a naked bootleg or rolling out to either side immediately.
Defensively, Madison Academy runs a lot of 3-4 looks. The Mustangs use three down lineman to clog up the middle, while rushing backers on a majority of their plays from the line of scrimmage.
Mario Brewer Jr. is a player to watch for on the defense side for Madison Academy. The corner last season made a huge impact, recording 81 tackles, adding three picks and five pass breakups.
While only standing in at 5’8, 135 pounds, Brewer is fast, has good range and can high point a ball anywhere on the field.
Madison Academy is also the home to former Auburn University running back Kerryon Johnson and former Vanderbilt wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Both players played in the NFL. Auburn starting left tackle Austin Troxell also attended Madison Academy.
The preseason game marks the first game of Smitty Grider’s coaching tenure at Benjamin Russell.
While starters and main varsity players may only play for half of the game, the contest will provide coaches with much needed information on how the team stands before facing off against Sylacauga on August 19.