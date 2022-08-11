Gabe Benton
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton attempts a pass at a Benjamin Russell practice on August 9, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Friday night lights officially kick off Friday with Benjamin Russell hosting Madison Academy for a preseason game at 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you