One of college football’s greatest rivalries is renewed once again Saturday.
No. 3 Alabama travels as heavy favorites facing an unranked Auburn team posting a record of 6-5 with three straight losses, but if history is any indication — see 2013, 2017 or 2019 — being favored does little to secure the Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy.
“We have this opportunity to be back at home, it’s going to be an opportunity for our seniors and guys that will play their last game here at Jordan-Hare, and playing against a really good football team,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “This game goes back all the way to 1893, so there’s obviously a lot of excitement about that.”
A few cracks have appeared in Alabama’s typically impervious armor this season.
It’s yet to eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention, even if the Crimson Tide’s loss at Texas A&M Oct. 9 put them in must-win territory for the rest of the regular season.
Still, Florida, LSU and Arkansas all came within one score of pulling off a second shocker against Alabama, exploiting a few potential areas of weakness.
The Crimson Tide boast a top 10 total defense led by sophomore linebacker Will Anderson, a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s best defensive player. Anderson has wreaked havoc in opposing backfields this season, to the tune of 22.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
He’s joined at linebacker by last week’s Walter Camp National Player of the Week in Henry To'oto'o.
That being said, when he or one of Alabama’s other pass rushers can’t get home, the Crimson Tide’s pass defense has had some issues. They rank 54th in the country for pass defense this season, surrendering at least 280 passing yards to three different quarterbacks in 2021.
Auburn may have a tough time taking advantage, though. Junior quarterback Bo Nix is out for the season, and the first game with new starter TJ Finley produced just 17 points for the team. A lack of consistent game-changing play at the wide receiver position could hinder the Tigers’ efforts as well — no Auburn receiver has broken 500 yards in 2021, though three of them are above 400.
All told, the Tigers’ passing offense ranks just 50th nationally, despite attempting the 25th-most throws per game.
“They’ve had some tough injuries, but I think TJ Finley is a very good, capable quarterback who can make plays,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He’s big, he’s got a strong arm. He’s accurate with the ball. He’s been in the offense all year long, he’s got some experience.”
Truthfully the most dependable weapons for Auburn have been its running back tandem of sophomore Tank Bigsby and freshman Jarquez Hunter, who have 940 and 574 yards, respectively. Hunter is more of a big-play threat between the two, averaging 7.1 yards per carry to Bigsby’s 5.3.
They’ll have their toughest day of sledding yet against Alabama’s No. 5-ranked run defense.
“Defensively, they’re very strong up front and extremely good,” Harsin said. “They tackle extremely well. They have six returning starters on that side of the ball.”
Sophomore quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young guides Alabama’s offense into this year’s Iron Bowl, with junior wide receiver Jameson Williams emerging as the main beneficiary of his aerial assault. His explosive speed has him averaging a blistering 20.6 yards per reception this campaign, with 1,218 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to his credit.
His play has earned him a spot as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s best wide receiver.
Beyond him Young will target another dynamic weapon in junior wide receiver John Metchie III, who has 895 receiving yards of his own in 2021.
“Bryce Young, I got a chance to watch him play in high school,” Harsin said. “He was a very good player then, has improved even more, you can see just the growth, maturity he’s made through this season. His toughness, the way he’s playing and how he’s got that offense moving and running and doing a lot of different things.”
Where the Crimson Tide have seen some trouble is with inconsistent offensive line play. Offensive tackle Evan Neal is in contention for multiple national awards, but the unit around him has suffered lapses at times.
Redshirt senior running back Brian Robinson has posted a solid 945 rushing yards but he’s done it at a clip of just 4.9 yards per carry, still somewhat above the team’s average of 4.2.
That’s only 70th nationally out of 130 teams, well below Alabama’s high-end rushing standards.
The sack numbers are even worse, as the Crimson Tide’s front five have given up 28 quarterback takedowns this season, a number that places them 90th in the country.
Can Auburn take advantage and slow down Alabama’s attack enough to keep pace? Edge rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota, the Tigers’ sack leaders with six apiece, will need to have big days. The interior of the Tigers’ defense, led by senior linebacker Zakoby McClain, will be relied upon to try and take away the run so the pass rush can pin its ears back.
Auburn’s defense ranks 37th in scoring and 58th in total yardage this year.
“It’s all about the players when you play in this game,” Saban said. “In this game, I don’t care what else you accomplish in the season, there’s always a ‘but.’ And what comes after ‘but’ usually isn’t good, you’ve heard me say that before. So it’s a big game for us to be able to try and continue to build some momentum into the rest of the season.”
Kickoff of the 86th Iron Bowl is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.