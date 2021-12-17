Janiya Martin goes for the hoop during the AHSAA basketball game between Benjamin Russell Wildcats and the Central Coosa Cougars at Central of Coosa County High School in Rockford, Ala on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Andy Anders]
Benjamin Russell girls basketball ran over Central Coosa Friday.
Sticking with a stingy press defense through most of the first half, the Wildcats got their offense rolling via the transition game and pounced out to a 25-5 lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 67-24 victory.
“Tonight we shot the ball a little bit better than we’ve been shooting and we pressed a little bit,” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said. “We got some layups off the press.”
Tyliciya Calhoun looks past a defender during the AHSAA basketball game between Benjamin Russell Wildcats and the Central Coosa Cougars at Central of Coosa County High School in Rockford, Ala on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Andy Anders]
Guard Tylicia Calhoun picked up a game-high 23 points, 14 of which came in the opening period, for Benjamin Russell. Ami Edwards added 12.
Briesia Tuck led the way for Coosa with 10 points in the losing effort.
“Talya Russell did well tonight and Tylicia Calhoun and Jam [JaNiya Martin] did well tonight too,” Moon said. “Ami played better tonight too, you know, she went to the hole a couple of times. She played a whole lot better tonight.”
After failing to score more than 44 points in their first seven games of the season, Benjamin Russell has tallied at least 67 in back-to-back contests.
To put together such offensive performances, the Wildcats have relied on a press defense to create opportunities to run the floor in transition, with Calhoun, Edwards and Martin scoring or distributing the ball in the open floor.
The Wildcats capped an 11-0 run to open the game when forward Zaria Roberson stole one pass near the timeline and missed near the rim, but Edwards was there to follow with an offensive rebound and dish to Calhoun for an easy layup.
Calhoun capped the first quarter with a transition basket off another steal generated from the full-court press.
“I think we get a lot of fast break points when we’re running a lot,” Moon said. “That’s the key to us getting 60,70 points — we’re just running the floor a lot.”
With a 36-11 lead by halftime, Benjamin Russell backed off its press and began substituting in a number of its backups.
“I just told them, ‘Look, we’ve got to go out and keep the lead. Go out and just have fun and play. and If y’all can have fun and play, we can trade baskets with them,’” Moon said.
The advantage surpassed 40 points in the fourth quarter and a running clock was instituted for the final six minutes.
Benjamin Russell returns to action at Talladega Tuesday. Central Coosa will be off for winter break until it travels to Verbena Jan. 10.