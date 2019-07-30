College football teams will finally begin practicing this week and not a moment too soon. As of next Monday, we all should be through the silly-season of miscellaneous polls, rankings and nonsensical quotes turned bulletin board material.
To get you ready for the Crimson Tide’s upcoming season, here is my final (not really, probably) list of various predictions and notes for Alabama in 2019:
The newcomer who will make the biggest impact in 2019: Offensive tackle Evan Neal
Neal’s 6-foot-8, 365-pound size reminds of that old saying, “If Mohammad will not go to the mountain, just bring him Evan Neal instead.” Even if the gigantic lineman weren’t extraordinarily nimble for his frame (and he is), defenders would have to take an Uber just to get around him anyway.
I would bet two steak dinners Evan Neal is a starter on the Tide’s offensive line by Game 3, but, unfortunately, Neal just ate both steaks.
The offensive record that should be broken in 2019: Career and single season touchdown passes by a quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa is already etched in indelible ink all along ’Bama’s key historical statistics. He blew away the mark for most touchdowns in a season last year with 43 (previous record was 30) and already has 54 total career touchdowns (the number to beat is 77).
With a talented array of receivers at his disposal, it is not unthinkable Tagovailoa may have 50 TDs or more in 2019.
Alabama’s closet game in the regular season: Texas A&M
It’s easy to say the Iron Bowl is always a grudge match and LSU most likely matches the Tide in talent more than any other team, but the Aggies are poised for a big upward tic in 2019. With a dynamic and improved quarterback and assuming Jimbo Fisher can have the kind of Year 2 turnaround typical of great coaches, the Alabama visit to College Station, Texas, will be a tightly contested game.
Alabama’s biggest weakness: Complacency
The low-hanging fruit answer here would be the kicking game. At this point, though, kicking issues are just expected. It’s cause for celebration when a Tide kicker almost makes a field goal beyond 35 yards these days.
So, considering ’Bama’s lax non-conference schedule and the clear roster advantage over just about every other team, boredom will be the team’s greatest enemy. Don’t discount how debilitating complacency can be, either.
All it will take is for one loss with slate to keep ’Bama from playing in its sixth straight College Football Playoff.