It all goes out the window now.
I won’t get into how absurd it is the regular season doesn’t count because what’s the point in playing all those games if they essentially don’t matter?
But alas, that’s where we are, and the regular season doesn’t matter anymore. A team could be winless up to this point and it still has the same opportunity of winning a state championship as anyone else.
Just look at Benjamin Russell’s boys basketball team.
We all know I put a lot of faith in BRHS boys coach Jeremy Freeman. What can I say? He promised me a state championship at Central Coosa last year, and he delivered. I can’t help but trust the man.
It’s also no secret the Wildcats haven’t had the regular season they wanted. Prior to Friday night’s season finale with Central Coosa, Benjamin Russell had won just three games. But I’m calling it right now: The Wildcats will defeat Opelika on Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 6A Area 6 tournament, ensuring their spot in the sub-regionals.
Then, it’s anyone’s game.
Each and every game, the Wildcats have gotten better and better and that’s not going to stop now.
They’re not the only ones to be excited about either. Dadeville’s boys team has the potential to go extremely far this year. The Tigers are well-rounded, strong defensively, threatening on offense and not reliant on just one player. They have been ranked in or around the top 10 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A rankings since the beginning of the season.
Central Coosa’s boys and Reeltown’s girls are both also hosting their respective area tournaments this week along with the Tigers.
Like BRHS, Central Coosa has shown strides all season and should have no problem making it to sub-regionals.
As for the Rebels, I’ll make another bold prediction: Reeltown will win its area championship again but this year, it’s going to get to at least Montgomery for the regionals. I love the way the Rebels are playing right now. Like Dadeville, they have a lot of team chemistry and they’re defensive-minded first.
Reeltown started out a little shaky; it was just 3-3 heading into the Christmas break. After that, the Rebels lost their first outing against Saint James, but since then, they’ve been on a 10-game win streak. They’ve hit their stride and with a senior-laden group, they know what they’re playing for.
That’s not to say there aren’t other basketball teams in our communities that could go far, but these are the four I’d place my bets on — if I was a betting woman, which I’m not.
Also, we can’t talk about the postseason without talking about Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team. This squad was ranked No. 5 in Class 6A in the most recent Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association poll, and it had two wrestlers — Saxon Coker and Hezekiah Hunter — sitting at the top of their weight classes. There is no reasons these two shouldn’t be crowned state champions in two weeks, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Nyshaad Hannon, Bobby Charsha or even Pokey Norris joining them at the top of the podium.
The good news is if you’re not a basketball or wrestling fan — which, you should be especially at this time of the year — baseball and softball teams are right around the corner. Central Alabama Community College has already kicked off and high school teams’ first play date is in less than two weeks. Like playoff teams, these new squads have everything in front of them, waiting to be taken.
It’s a great time for high school sports, so make sure now more than ever, you’re getting out and supporting your local teams. You won’t want to miss a potential long postseason run.