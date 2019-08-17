Any time a team is chock full of returning starters, it seems like the expectations are higher. Those guys have more experience and more knowledge of the game therefore they should have higher goals. And that’s exactly the case for Benjamin Russell’s football team this year.
Although there were certainly a few key graduations, many of those pieces have solid replacements and there are several newcomers to keep your eye on this year.
Za Stowes, wide receiver
Stowes, now in his senior year, is a lethal threat on both sides of the ball. He will play mostly receiver this year and the Wildcats will look to him to use his speed to get out in space especially on the perimeter. If Stowes can get away from opposing defenses, it’ll be hard for a lot of players to catch him.
Stowes led the Wildcats a year ago with 463 receiving yards with just 26 catches to his name. He also scored five touchdowns and was named to the All-Outlook First Team last year, and his stats should be even higher this year as the Wildcats look to pass the ball even more.
Sparingly, Stowes will be used on the defensive side of the ball as well and BRHS coach Kevin Smith called him a “lock-down corner.”
Hezekiah Hunter, running back
Benjamin Russell was in desperate need of a run game last year. The Wildcats spread the ball out a bit more last season but in order to have a successful passing game, a team needs to establish a run game first and foremost.
Although Hunter was a standout linebacker a year ago, he’s moving back to the offensive side of the ball to take over the starting running back position. He was a running back during his sophomore year, and Smith is hopeful Hunter can use his size to go along with his speed to be more powerful rushing attack now.
Pokey Norris, nose guard
If the injury bug doesn’t bite Norris, fans can expect him to have his best season yet. Now a senior and after missing some key games last year due to an injury, Norris is hungry to get back on the field.
Every opponent was well aware of Norris’ threatening ability on the defensive line last season, and it’ll be more of the same this year. In 2018, Norris racked up 50 tackles and was named to the All-Outlook First Team.
Brett Pitts, linebacker
It’s hard to talk about Benjamin Russell’s defense without talking about Pitts. The defending Outlook Defensive Player of the Year, Pitts is a true athlete and will once again lead the attack this year.
Pitts averaged 11.5 tackles per game last year, racking up more than 100 on the season. He had five sacks and eight tackles for a loss. As the inside linebacker for BRHS’ new 3-3 defense, Pitts will also make sure everyone is lined up and be the quarterback of the defense.
He’ll also punt for the Wildcats this year.
Ryan Willis, wide receiver
Willis really broke out in 2018 during his junior season, and Smith expects Willis to be just as strong this year. He’s grown throughout the offseason after having 15 catches for 242 yards last season. Willis also had one of the most memorable touchdown catches of the year.
Elijah Spivey, wide receiver
Spivey really emerged for Benjamin Russell during last year’s playoff loss to Spanish Fort. After the game already looked lost for the Wildcats, Spivey was inserted into the game and made several highlight-worthy catches.
Now, Smith is hoping for a breakout season for the junior who already stands at 6-foot-2.
“If they don’t know who he is now, people are going to know who he is this year,” Smith said. “I hope he’s going to have an unleashing this season.”
Gavin Edwards, cornerback
Edwards got plenty of playing time last year and will see even more this year as a starting defensive back. He had 20 tackles, including 13 solo, playing in nine games a year.
“He’s one I’d like to see really him turn loose this year,” Smith said. “He’s a big corner that runs fast.”
Carter Smith, quarterback
Smith is only one on this list who hasn’t seen any varsity playing time, but as a coach’s son, the expectations are really high for Carter Smith. He’ll take over the starting quarterback after the graduation of three-year starter Landon Cotney.
And although those are big shoes to fill, Smith should be up for the job. He has a strong arm as the Wildcats will look to run a spread offense again this year. Smith has several targets to throw to, and fans can expect shorter slant passes with Smith trying to get the ball to his athletes as quickly as possible.
Benjamin Russell starts the season Friday at Beauregard.