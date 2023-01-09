POTW graphic 01/09
Many area teams were looking to start their new year on the right foot, with statement wins to open the back half of the basketball season. Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville and Benjamin Russell did just that. From dominant victories, to last second shots, last week featured all sorts of great basketball across the state.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

