Many area teams were looking to start their new year on the right foot, with statement wins to open the back half of the basketball season. Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville and Benjamin Russell did just that. From dominant victories, to last second shots, last week featured all sorts of great basketball across the state.
Ami Edwards, Benjamin Russell
Benjamin Russell needed a big win to get the Wildcats back on track and trending in the right direction. That win came by way of Edwards hitting a late layup, and nailing two last second free throws to get her team revenge on Talladega. Edwards was tied for the team-lead in points with seven, but none of her points mattered more than her four total in the fourth quarter. The freshman does owe some of her big night to a seven point outing by running mate Bradazjah Pulliam and the almost full-court pass from Emiyah Hester that set up Edwards’ late makes.
Phil Dowdell, Dadeville
Boys head coach Jesse Foster said he and his team were tired of losing before their contest with Beauregard on Thursday. Dowdell must have been tired of hearing his coach say that, because the senior dropped 24 points in Dadeville’s 48-point win over the Hornets. Dowdell dropped 18 in the first half, including three makes from deep to lead all scorers. Thursday’s game was practically over before it started, as Dowdell and company collected a 30-9 lead in the first quarter and took a 52-20 lead into halftime, while also playing on the road.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend
It is not often that a single player can outscore an entire team, but Taylor did so on Friday. The junior scored 28 to lead her team to victory over Reeltown, 43-26. After scoring four to end the first quarter, Taylor scored all of Horseshoe Bend’s 13 points in the second quarter, to go a 17-point solo run into halftime. Taylor was the only girl on the court to even make a basket for 7:55 of the second quarter. At the halftime buzzer, Horseshoe Bend had a 23-6 lead, with 17 of those points all coming from Taylor.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote now for who you think is deserving of this week's Player of the Week. Voting closes Friday afternoon.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.