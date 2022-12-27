Before the holidays put basketball season on hold, a few area teams got some solid work in. Benjamin Russell and Dadeville went at it again, with the second contest between the two being as close as the first. Central Coosa matched up with a couple teams in Auburn, and showed while playing schools multiple classes up, the Cougars can compete against anyone.
Demarkus Sandlin, Central Coosa
Sandlin and the Central Coosa Cougars traveled down to Auburn on the 16th and 17th for a holiday basketball tournament, competing against Bullock County and Auburn High School. Both opponents were well above Coosa’s 2A classification, but Sandlin showed he can carry a team no matter who he is playing. In the first game against Bullock County, Sandlin was second on the team in scoring with 14. Against Auburn, Sandlin put up a team-high 17 before being pulled as the game got out of hand. He actually hit a triple to give Coosa a lead over Auburn at the end of the first quarter. Coosa returns to action Jan. 3 on the road at Fayetteville.
Phil Dowdell, Dadeville
Whether it be for football or basketball, Dowdell always seems to find his way to the top of all local athletes. Last week against Benjamin Russell, Dowdell did just that. The senior led all scorers in the game with 17 total points, hitting two threes in the process. Dadeville played behind most of the night, ultimately losing 66-59, but Dowdell did a ton to keep his team within striking distance. Early in the second quarter, Dadeville found itself down 27-21, but Dowdell hit a long ball to eventually tie the game at 27. His scoring got even hotter in the second half, as 11 of his total came after halftime. Dadeville’s first game of the new year will be on the fifth, on the road at Beauregard.
Quez Thompson, Benjamin Russell
Thompson has been on quite a run for the Wildcats as of late, and it is certainly a welcome sight. After dropping 22 in a loss at Opelika, Thompson picked up right where he left off against Dadeville, scoring a team-high 16. While the return of Cedarian Morgan was impactful, Benjamin Russell needed all of Thompson’s scoring to squeeze by the visiting Tigers. Thompson connected on two deep balls during the game, and went 2-2 from the free throw line. The senior was on the All-Outlook team last year, and if his recent pace keeps up, he may find himself there again. Benjamin Russell returns to play on Dec. 28, in Hoover, for the Hoover Big Orange Tournament.
