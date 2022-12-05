Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote now for your favorite student-athlete to crown who you think should be this week's Player of the Week.
Player of the Week is back. With basketball season beginning its full swing, for both boys and girls, there are plenty of athletes to spotlight across the area. Many athletes have made their mark already this season, and there will be plenty more as the season progresses.
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend girls basketball
Taylor simply cannot stop and will not stop scoring. After eclipsing 1,000 points for her career at the beginning of the season, Taylor scored a game-high 32 points in a big win over Central Coosa. Taylor posted 12 points in the first half, before exploding in the fourth quarter. The junior put up 14 in the game’s final frame to see her squad to a home victory.
Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell boys basketball
Benjamin Russell hoops looks like a squad that will have a different leader every game. Earlier in the year it was Chris Foster. Last week, it was Milliner against Dadeville. The senior posted a game-high 21 points and threw down a dunk that sealed Benjamin Russell’s win over the visiting Tigers. All of Milliner’s work was down low, using his size and length to a tremendous advantage. He also went 5-7 at the line.
Phil Dowdell, Dadeville basketball
Dowdell led the charge for Dadeville in its second half comeback against Benjamin Russell. Although the comeback charge fell short, Dowdell showed off his skill set to keep his game in contention. He put up a team-best 17 points on the night, scoring eight in the game’s final frame. He was tied for a team-high in three point makes with two and went perfect from the free throw line.
Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.
Sports Editor
