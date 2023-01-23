Last week could be labeled as the best week all season for area basketball. Plenty of games came down to the last ticks on the clock, while others were over before they started. There were plenty of excellent performances from the five area schools, but these three athletes really stood out.
Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell
On what was arguably the biggest stage for Benjamin Russell basketball all year– in front of football and basketball scouts from a handful of colleges– the Wildcats put on a game for the ages. The home squad mounted an 11-point comeback after halftime to beat Chilton County, led by a 20-point outing from Milliner. Milliner and Quez Thompson each dropped 20, but Milliner scored nine in the fourth quarter alone and was responsible for the assist on the game’s winning bucket.
Nadia Brooks, Horseshoe Bend
Brooks has been on a tear for Horseshoe Bend, finding her shot in recent weeks and giving the Lady Generals that extra scoring push they need late in the season. The girls played four games last week, and while Brooks posted plenty of double-digit games in that stretch, it was her game against Reeltown that really stands out. Brooks scored 18 against the Lady Rebels, including sinking what ended up being the game’s winning bucket with only a few seconds left. Nine of her scoring total came in the first quarter, connecting on three deep balls.
Jordan Rambo, Dadeville
Dadeville has quietly been on a very hot streak, obliterating area teams in its way. The Tigers are routinely beating teams by 30 or more, and the squad’s game against Beulah last Tuesday was no different. Rambo led his team in scoring, dropping 17 against Beulah in the team’s second 80-plus point scoring outing against the Bobcats. Nine of his points came in the first quarter, and while also going perfect from the free throw line.
