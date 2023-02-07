The final week of the regular season had nothing to do with the postseason for the few local teams still playing but a whole lot to do with momentum into area tournaments. In the final games of the year, a few athletes sent their teams into the postseason on extremely impressive notes.
Cory Thompson, Central Coosa
In Coosa’s game against Benjamin Russell, the young Cory Thompson did not shy away from the big moment. Instead, Thompson dropped a game-high 29 points on 67% shooting. Thompson went an impressive 5-for-6 from deep, and went 12 of 18 from the field. His scoring total was 10 points higher than the nearest scorer from either team. While much of the attention for Coosa gets drawn to Demarkus Sandlin and Nehemiah Sanders, Thompson may be a player primed to explode again.
Ami Edwards, Benjamin Russell
A big factor in Benjamin Russell’s win over Coosa was freshman Ami Edwards. Edwards led all scorers in the game with 22 points, scoring 14 in the final eight minutes. The Lady Wildcats were down by four heading into the final frame, but on the back of Edwards, gutted out a win by nine. Every last one of Edwards’ points mattered to get Benjamin Russell a win in the team's final regular season game.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Klark James, Horseshoe Bend
On Friday, Klark James was awarded for scoring his 1,000th point as a General. In his final regular season game, James showed the Horseshoe Bend fanbase one last solid outing, scoring 19 points to lead all scorers against Beauregard. James went for 14 in the first half, sinking two threes. The team will need James to have another good outing in the area tournament if the team is to make it to the playoffs for the first time in James’ career.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Cast your vote for who you think should be the Player of the Week at alexcityoutlook.com/sports/. Voting closes Friday afternoon.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.