Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the area’s top athlete with the Outlook’s Player of the Week.
Voting will begin early in the week and will close Friday afternoon on thealexcityoutlook.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Outlook.
Sawyer Sapp, Dadeville baseball
Sapp started his year off strong for Dadeville, leading the way at the plate in his team’s two game series with Horseshoe Bend. In two games against the Generals, Sapp went a combined 5-7 at the plate without striking out once. In the second game, Sapp led his team with three RBIs. On the mound, Sapp started the first game and struck out eight batters in four innings of work.
Crisdan Dunn, Reeltown softball
Reeltown softball is off to an explosive start to the year, and a large part of that is due to the hitting prowess of Crisdan Dunn. In 15 at bats this year, Dunn has recorded 12 hits and has 11 RBIs to her name. In her team’s first game of the year against Lafayette, Dunn went 3-3 from the plate and scored four runners.
Jaxon Hay, Benjamin Russell baseball
At both the plate and the mound, Jaxon Hay has had a solid start to his year. In his squad’s first game against Handley on Monday, Hay hit a three-run double that gave his team the lead and eventually the win. In that same game, he struck out five. In the second game against Handley, Hay went 3-4 hitting. On Saturday against Opelika, Hay struck out seven batters while also going 2-2 at the plate.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
