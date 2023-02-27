Jaxon Hay pitching against Handley
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell senior Jaxon Hay throws a pitch against Handley in the first game of a double-header on Feb. 20, 2023. Hay pitched three innings, striking out five. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the area’s top athlete with the Outlook’s Player of the Week.

Who should be this week's Player of the Week?

Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the area’s top athlete with the Outlook’s Player of the Week. Voting will begin early in the week and will close Friday afternoon on thealexcityoutlook.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Outlook.

You voted:

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you