With Southern Prep being an eight-man football team, it can be easy to dismiss or overlook accomplishments and accolades.
The Fighting Rangers have had an up-and-down season as a whole with a 3-2 record. But there has been consistency from outside linebacker Samuel Roberto, who has been on a tear in recent weeks including last week’s 49-0 shutout win against Trinity Christian. Roberto was dominant and set the tone for the rest of the night with his play early in the game.
Roberto finished Friday night with a sack, two tackles for loss and five total tackles to earn Outlook Player of the Week. His stats may not jump out on the page, but the energy he brings and his ability to mess up the play in other ways make him a priceless asset to coach Roland Bell’s defense.
In his third season with Bell, Roberto has become the player he always envisioned himself to be but couldn’t with his smaller stature in previous years.
“He was undersized his first couple years and it scared us,” Bell said. “He worked hard this past offseason and he gained 20 pounds of muscle and looks the part as well as plays it.”
Bell has been impressed with Roberto’s leadership but even more impressed with his lead-by-example play he exerts on the field each week.
“He works hard and understands his abilities,” Bell said. “He’s fast, reads plays well and is a hard hitter too. He works out every day and is always looking to get better.”
Southern Prep’s next game is Oct. 16, when it takes on No. 1 Ezekiel, which is the highest ranked eight-man football team in the entire country. The Fighting Rangers will need Roberto to keep playing at the high level he has been if they want to pull off the upset and not fall to an even record on the season. Luckily for Roberto and the Fighting Rangers, they have an extra week to prepare for the top-ranked Knights and their potent offense.