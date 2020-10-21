Benjamin Russell hasn’t had much to cheer for with the losses and injured bodies piling up, but through all the bad, a future Wildcat star has emerged to give fans and supporters hope for the future.
Freshman Malcolm Simmons has been the starting free safety for the Wildcats all season and has performed well on defense not letting anyone over his head, but where Simmons has thrived is special teams.
Friday night saw Simmons take his fourth touchdown to the house on special teams, this time a punt return for 66 yards in the first quarter that put Benjamin Russell up 14-0 against Chilton County.
“He is so much further ahead of what he should be,” coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s only a freshman but plays like a junior or senior. I’m excited to see his development as he continues to mature physically and mentally.”
Simmons has been strictly limited to the defensive side of the ball and as the return man on special teams, but with all the injuries to the roster, Smith couldn’t pass up the opportunity to put the ball in the young man’s hands and see what he could do. Coach Smith’s decision turned into a revelation when Carter Smith hit Simmons on a crossing route and Simmons did the rest, making a man or two miss on his way to a 75-yard touchdown, putting the Wildcats up 20-0 in the first quarter and erupting the Benjamin Russell sideline.
“Malcolm having the night he did definitely helped us,” coach Smith said. “He did what he normally does as far as kickoffs and special teams, but Carter (Smith) was able to hit him on a crossing route that he took to the house and helped extend our lead. He’s a special talent with the ball in his hands.”
Simmons finished the night with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown on offense to go with his punt return touchdown. According to Smith, Simmons’ role on the football team is going to continue to grow with each passing season.
“There’s still a lot for him to learn,” Smith said, “and that’s why you haven’t seen him play both sides all year. Even though he sees the field better than most ninth-graders, we don’t want to overload him with information and have him thinking too much and make a mistake. He’s at his best when he is flying around making plays with his instincts versus trying to make a young guy like him remember rules of a defense.”
What makes Simmons special with the ball in his hands is the vision he has while surrounded by a group of defenders. When the defense closes in on him, he twists, turns and cuts out of situations that often end up with Simmons running free toward the end zone.