Reeltown is hunting down its second straight Class 2A Area 8 girls basketball championship and with the meat of area play now under their belts, the Rebels seem to be off to a great start.
They picked up back-to-back area victories last week and did so thanks in large part to the work of Taniya Haynes. Not only did Haynes put up double-figure scoring performances in both wins, but she also used her versatility to get others involved. She finished with 11 assists over the two games and she is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“She sees the floor extremely well,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “She’s worked on her game so hard and if I’m her teammate and if I work to get open, she is going to work to get me the ball. Our other players know she has the ability to dish it out, so that makes them work harder to get open.”
Haynes has been the Rebels’ starting point guard since she was in eighth grade and despite being asked to take on a lot of responsibility at such a young age, she has always flourished in that role. Fast forward five years to her senior season, and it’s paying dividends for the Rebels who know Haynes can always be relied on both on and off the court.
“I’ve been really extremely pleased with her leadership on and off the court this year,” Solomon said. “She’s done an outstanding job, especially mentoring our younger players. She’s really taken those younger players under her wing. The more you’re on the court, the more you’re in different situations. She’s been such a large variety of situations and having that much time on the court, she’s been able to use that time to mature.”
Reeltown is on a three-game win streak since returning from the holiday break and Haynes was part of helping the Rebels get off to a 3-0 start in area play. They picked up a 38-25 victory over Thorsby to start last week then capped it off with a dominating win over Central Coosa, 57-26. In both those games, Haynes stuffed the stat sheet. Against Thorsby, she had 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals, and she kept showing off her skills against the Cougars. In that game, Haynes contributed 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and five steals.
“That versatility is the biggest thing,” Solomon said. “She has really worked on her game and she’s able to score from the outside more than in the past and she can still drive. Her versatility adds something extra to what we can do on offense.”
A multi-sport athlete, Haynes is also a standout on the volleyball court and for the Rebel track team. Solomon is a big proponent of student-athletes playing multiple sports and he said Haynes could excel at any one of them at the next level.
“With different sports, you use different muscle groups and it takes a different set of skills,” Solomon said. “For instance, her spatial skills and being able to see the court in basketball helps her to know how to be in the right spot on the volleyball court. When I heard we were getting a volleyball program (three years ago), I was really fired up about it. When I’m coaching football, the girls basketball players weren’t really doing anything. It’s a great way to get them involved during the heart of football season.”
Although Haynes’ plans for next year are still up in the air, Solomon is looking forward to having her continue to lead his team for the remainder of this season. That’s not just physically but also mentally.
“I expect her to continue to be a leader on the floor and the biggest thing I want to see out of her is how well she handles adversity,” Solomon said. “That’s something she’s really worked on. We’re going to face adversity for the rest of the season, so I expect her to keep her composure so the other girls can look to her to keep their composure as well.”